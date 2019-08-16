There wasn’t much loafing during workouts this summer for the Fremont High School football team.
Kade Richardson wouldn’t permit it.
As a three-year starter at offensive tackle for the Tigers, Richardson deserves respect from his younger teammates. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, he commands it.
“Our summer workouts went really well,” Richardson said. “Our seniors provided a lot of leadership. We’re all really close and we’re competitive. If guys were slacking off, we got on them a bit because we all want to be better.”
The Tigers put in the work this summer hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s 2-7 season. That record came a year after the team qualified for the Class A state playoffs.
“We want to make it back to the playoffs,” Richardson said. “We finished my sophomore year at 5-5 which isn’t a great record, but it was still a fun season. Making it to the postseason is such a great feeling. We talk to the younger guys about that.”
Richardson said he enjoys helping younger players.
“I do like being a leader,” he said. “I’m kind of a lead by example type, but if kids are messing around, I tell them to knock it off. I want to make sure they are doing the right thing and I will tell them to clean up their act if need be. I want to keep them up (confidence-wise), though, and not be down.”
Richardson has had several mentors while at FHS, including current Midland University defensive lineman Chase Lipsys.
“I learned a lot from Chase as a sophomore,” Richardson said. “The two of us still lift at the YMCA and we’re good friends. Riley (Harms) also helped me a lot.”
Harms was the starting quarterback when the Tigers qualified for state in 2017. He is now playing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as is 2019 FHS graduate Jackson Ritchhart, an offensive lineman.
The Lopers have already made an offer to Richardson. He has also heard from several other NCAA Division II schools and has also talked to Kansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.
“I’ve talked to Jackson, Riley and Bergan Hofer (an FHS graduate now playing at Washburn) about being recruited,” Richardson said. “Bergan played on the line with me, too.”
Richardson said he wants to enjoy his senior season of football. When the time is right, he’ll commit to a college.
“I don’t want to just play just to be recruited,” he said. “I want to have fun since this is my last year. But if I get a good offer and it feels like a good fit, I’d probably take it. “
Richardson believes the Tigers’ offense will be better this season. After scoring a combined 93 points while going 2-1 to open the season, FHS only scored a combined 62 while ending the season on a six-game losing skid.
“With our offensive line, we should be able to get a lot of rushing yards,” Richardson said. “Jack (Cooper) is going to be a junior and he has matured as quarterback. We’ll be more balanced with our passing game. Last year, we had a great running game, but that was all we had. You can’t win games with just a running back.”
Whether it is pass protecting for Cooper or opening running lanes for backs like Jax Sorensen, Mitchell Baxa or Micah Moore, Richardson plans on doing his part for the FHS offense.
“I like my aggressiveness,” he said. “I like putting people on their backs. I’d say I’m pretty nasty. I’m a nice guy off the field, but Coach (Seth) McClain would probably say I’m the meanest guy on the field.”
That mean streak will also help Richardson when he plays tackle or nose guard for the FHS defense.
“I think our defense is going to be good this year,” he said. “We’ve got a great secondary, our defensive line is huge and our linebackers are aggressive. We’ve got two wrestlers, Kayden Garges and Tommy Wentz, that have joined us and are super aggressive. They don’t know much about football right now, but they’ll help us out.”
Richardson can’t wait for the Tigers’ opener Aug. 30 against Lincoln Northeast at Heedum Field.
“Coach McClain doesn’t like me to go full speed yet so I’m finally looking forward to being able to do that,” he said.