Richardson leads boys at Chieftain Duals, Bravo paces girls at Battle at the Point

Fremont finished sixth at the Chieftain Duals Saturday at Bellevue East, losing all five of it’s duals.

Titus Richardson (285) was named an outstanding wrestler at the tournament, finishing the day 4-0.

Fremont lost the first dual of the day 49-26 to Elkhorn South with the Tigers picking up four individual wins.

Justin Leon (160) earned a 14-6 major decision while Kevin Perez (145) also won by major decision at 9-0. Richardson picked up his first pin of the day in the second period while Chase Friedrich (120) nabed a first period pin.

Richardson was the lone Fremont victor in a 76-2 loss to Norfolk, earning a 1-0 decision to keep the Tigers from being shutout.

In the third match, North Platte beat the Tigers 60-24. Richardson came back to earn a first period pin. Leon matched Richardson with a first period pin to pick up his second win of the afternoon.

Fremont fell 45-30 to host Bellevue East in their fourth match of the day.

Benny Alfaro (220) picked up his first win of the day with a 33 second pin followed by a Richarson pin in 1:03.

Quinlan Johnson (113) joined the first period pin club with a fall in 40 seconds.

Derrick Alfaro (126) needed the second period to get his pin, ending the match at the 2:51 mark.

Fremont’s final match of the day saw the Tigers lose 51-30 to Gretna.

Leon wrapped up his day with his third win, claiming a second period pin, while Friedrich earned his second win with a pin in 45 seconds.

Orlando Estrada (132) got his lone win of the day with a second period pin.

On the girls side, Fremont finished sixth at the Battle at the Point with Eny Bravo (185) capturing a title and Kylie Sullivan (126) finishing runner-up.

Bravo won all five of her matches via pinfall with the longest match of the day being a third period pin of Mariah Eckert of Pierce in the championship.

Sullivan reached the finals practically uncontested with an average time on the mat through three pins being 11 seconds.

In the championship match, Sullivan lost to Regan Rosseter of Omaha Westside - who was a state champion last year - in a second period pin.

Other placers for Fremont include: Sofia Blanco (100) in fourth and Kyra Gonzalez (107), Sheccid Vallin (132) and Hailey O`Brien (185) in fifth.

