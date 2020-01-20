LINCOLN — Kade Richardson’s runner-up finish helped Fremont High School place seventh in the team standings Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Wrestling Tournament.
Kearney won the team championship with 228 points while Lincoln East was second with 217.5. Grand Island finished third with 181.5 while the Tigers scored 80.
Richardson, a senior and a University of Nebraska at Kearney football recruit, opened with a bye at 285 pounds. He then recorded back-to-back pins. In the quarterfinals, he won by fall over Drake Sherman of Lincoln Southwest in 2:00. He earned a berth in the championship match by beating Jake Jensen of Norfolk in just 17 seconds.
In the title match, Class A’s fourth-ranked Jayden Schrader of Lincoln Northeast won by fall in 4:16.
Tommy Wentz of the Tigers placed third at 160. After losing to Kolby Lukasiewicz of Grand Island in the quarterfinals, Wentz won three-straight matches. He pinned Dylan Erks of Lincoln Southwest in :31 before earning a 5-2 decision over Brogan Zegers of Southeast.
You have free articles remaining.
In the third-place match, Wentz avenged the setback to Lukasiewicz with a 3-1 victory.
Benny Alfaro was fourth at 195. He compiled three pins while going 3-2 in contested matches. He lost by fall (1:22) to Laikon Ames in the third-place match.
Jacob Marsh (152) and Garret Moser (220) finishes fifth in their respective divisions.
Moser went 2-2 in contested matches, including a pin of Trevor Dragoo of Lincoln High (:57) in the fifth-place match.
The Tigers host Lincoln North Star in a dual at 7 Tuesday night.