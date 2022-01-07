Richardson takes home title at Gator Invite

Fremont wrestling had a trio of wrestlers make the finals at the Gator Invite Friday with Titus Richardson taking home a title.

Richardson reached the finals with a pair of easy wins, taking down Aaron Neibur of Millard North in 1:33 and Hector Mora of Lincoln Pius X with a 9-1 major decision.

In the finals, Richardson bested Jamison Kemp of Omaha Central with a second period pin to take home the heavyweight crown.

Justin Leon (160) and Benny Alfaro (220) both also reached the first place match, but had to settle for second place.

Leon finished the day runner-up after losing to Luke Andrew of Lincoln Pius X in the championship match, getting pinned in the second period.

He started the day with a pin of Aden Bourassa of Lincoln North Star and a 5-2 decision over Jakob Ransdell of Kearney.

Alfaro was dropped in the first period by Max McClatchey of Lincoln Southeast to finish runner-up.

The 220-pounder beat Logan Glasgo of Bellevue West with a second period pin then claimed an 8-3 decision over Eliot Thomsen of Elkhorn South in the semifinals.

Kevin Perez (145) worked his way through the back side of the bracket to make it to the third place match, where he lost to Sam Nachtigal of Kearney in a 20-4 tech fall to finish third. Nachtigal sent Perez to the consolation bracket in the semifinals with a 14-2 major decision.

Perez used a 6-1 decision win and a second period pin to pick up his two wins on the day.

Derrick Alfaro (126) also reached the third place match and took home a fourth place finish. He was beaten by Sam Samaridinov of Elkhorn South in the final match of the day in a third period pin.

Derrick Alfaro’s two wins on the day came by a 5-2 decision and a 17-1 tech fall victory.

Fremont finished sixth in the team standings with 81.5 points

