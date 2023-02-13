OMAHA - Titus Richardson needed just two minutes, 48 seconds to claim his second-straight district title.

Fremont’s 285-pounder picked up two first period pins on his way to a second-straight district title Saturday as one of five Tigers to advance to the final tournament of the season.

“I came into this thinking I could win, but I wasn’t trying to be too cocky,” Richardson said. “Now that I’ve won, I’m focused on state.”

Richardson, the top seed in the district bracket, earned a bye in the opening round, then needed just 60 seconds to put Columbus’ Bryson Huey on his back in the semifinals to assure himself a place in Omaha Thursday.

The senior put the icing on the cake in the finals, pinning Grand Island’s Zachary Pittman in 1:48 to claim a No. 1 seed at state.

Richardson, 24-3 on the year, will wrestle North Platte’s Jaxon Halverson in the opening round, looking to better his third place finish from a year ago.

Three other Tigers reached the finals, but head to settle for runner-up.

Quinlan Johnson (113) booked his return to state with a 12-10 decision over Papillion-La Vista South’s Henry Kriegler in the semifinals, then lost an 11-3 major decision to Grand Island’s Alex Gates.

Johnson drew Norfolk’s Chase Firenze for his opening round match-up.

Benny Alfaro (195) used a pair of first period pins to reach the title bout. The senior lost a 5-3 decision to Grand Island’s Justyce Hostetler to take home second place.

“That’s the third time Benny has seen that kid and all the matches have been close,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox.

Alfaro will get Bellevue East’s Caleb Fogoros for his first match at state as he aspires to reach the state title match for a second-straight year.

“Benny seems to turn it on when the lights shine the brightest,” Wilcox said. “We’re expecting the same thing from him at state this year.”

Preston Wagner (220) notched his first-ever appearance at state with an 11 second pin in the quarterfinals and a 7-4 decision win over Columbus’ Carter Fedde in the semifinals.

The freshman was seconds away from forcing a sudden victory period in the championship match against Bellevue West’s Ryland Schweiss, but gave up a takedown in the final three seconds of regulation to fall 5-3.

“He controlled the entire match,” Wilcox said. “I thought he outwrestled the guy, just got taken down there at the end of the match. I know Preston’s pretty upset right now, but he’s going to use this as motivation going into state.”

He will face Lincoln Southeast’s Stephen Sullivan-Diaz to start his state journey.

Michael Dalton (170) was the lone Tiger to survive through the consolation semifinals despite seven making it to the heartbreak round.

Dalton reached the semifinals with a pin in the quarterfinals, only to be sent to the backside of the bracket on a 10-4 decision loss.

He secured his first time to state with a 9-2 decision win over Columbus’ Kasen Grape.

Dalton ended his day on a 5-1 decision loss in the first sudden victory round to Elkhorn South’s Nolan Koesing.

He will wrestle Norfolk’s Hudson Waldow in the opening round of state.

The opening round of the Class A state tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday inside the CHI Center in Omaha.