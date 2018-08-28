Makenzie Ridder’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning helped Fremont High School rally for a 7-6 win over Bellevue East Monday in the opening game of a softball doubleheader.
East won the second game 8-3 at Schilke Fields.
In the opener, the Tigers trailed 6-4 entering the bottom of the seventh.
Tori Baker led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Jewel Ashbrook’s single put runners at the corners. Carlie Neuhaus singled to score Baker.
After a pop out, Jaylee Cone was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a strike out, Cami Bisson knotted the game with a RBI single to left field. Ridder then won the game with a single past the shortstop.
“The girls did a great job of chipping away and pushing three runs across in each of the last two innings to pull this one out,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “Makenzie and Cami came with a few big hits to seal the deal.”
The Tigers were down 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, but Annie Cooper’s three-run home run tied it.
East regained the lead in the top of the seventh on solo home runs by Reese Floro and Madi Luderman. It was the latter’s third home run of the game. She hit two-run shots in the third and fifth innings.
Fremont took a 1-0 lead in the first. Mikayla Paulson led off with a walk. Baker’s sacrifice bunt was overthrown to first allowing Paulson to come all the way around to score.
Ashbrook got the win. She allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks in seven innings of work. She struck out five.
Paulson had two hits and two stolen bases for the Tigers. Ashbrook, Neuhaus, Cooper, Bisson and Ridder had one hit each. Kailey Rensch scored two runs and Kylie Phillips added one.
Solo homers by Sami Reding and Luderman put East up 2-0 in the top of the first of the second game, but the Tigers tied it in the second.
Singles by Cooper, Phillips and Ridder made it 1-0. Paulson’s sacrifice fly brought in Phillips.
East went ahead for good with three runs in the third. FHS narrowed the gap to 5-3 in the bottom of the third on Aleesha Broussard’s RBI single.
East tacked on three more runs in the fourth. The Tigers loaded the bases in sixth, but came up empty.
“Bellevue East has some good, strong hitters and the long ball caused us fits all night,” Schleicher said. “Beyond that, I thought our defense was pretty clean tonight.”
Neuhaus and Cooper had two hits apiece. Paulson, Broussard, Phillips, Ridder and Cone had one hit each.
Neuhaus took the loss. She allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks in seven innings. She struck out one.
Fremont, 9-3, will host Lincoln East in a doubleheader Thursday at Schilke.