LINCOLN -- Jackson Ritchhart has wanted to get back to playing football ever since the final snap of Fremont High School's 2018 season.
The wait is over for the University of Nebraska at Kearney recruit.
Ritchhart is a member of the North squad for the annual Shrine Bowl that is scheduled for 2 Saturday afternoon at Cope Stadium on the UNK campus.
"This is a great way to get back into football," said Ritchhart, who will play center for North head coach Paul Limongi of Omaha Burke. "All spring I've been waiting for football. I went up for the spring game in Kearney and I was like, 'Man, I wish it was football season already.' Getting to play football here for a week is pretty great."
Playing in the all-star event is a dream come true for Ritchhart, who remembers watching the game on television as a youth.
"It was always great to see these high school athletes play in the game for a great cause," he said. "When we had our meeting at the end of our junior year of football, we were asked to write down our goals for our senior year. I think I put down being nominated for the Shrine Bowl as one of mine. It is awesome that it has happened."
Ritchhart was part of an offensive line that helped pave the way for running back Cody Carlson to rush for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns. Carlson's season included a 247-yard, six-touchdown performance against Omaha Benson.
"Cody and I have been the best of friends since grade school," Ritchhart said. "It was awesome to see him accomplish everything that he did this year."
The Tigers finished 2-7 last year which has led to some good-natured ribbing from North teammates Keegan Reitschneider of Scottsbluff and Sam Sims of Grand Island. Reitschneider (in Class B) and Sims (Class A) played on state runner-up teams in 2018.
"It would've been nice to win more games, but we had a few close games that didn't go our way," Ritchhart said. "There were games that maybe changed on two or three plays or we could've came away with a few more victories."
Ritchhart believes the Tigers will have a good offensive line next year with starters Carter Richmond and Keegan Menning (guards) and Kade Richardson (tackle) returning.
"It was great to start next to Carter and Keegan and on the outside we had (Spencer) Fitz and Richardson,"he said. "I thought Keegan made tremendous strides. I'm really excited to watch how he does this fall with Carter. It sucked that Boone Gray got hurt in one of our final camps because he was one of the best sophomores on the team. Boone getting injured probably hurt our offensive line a bit, but I'm looking forward to him coming back. I think he'll do great things."
The Tigers lost to eventual state champion Omaha Burke last year. Ritchhart said he has enjoyed playing for Limongi and also getting to know players from Burke and other schools.
"It has been really cool to get to know these players," he said. "I never really knew these guys. I'd just see how good their teams were doing and stuff like that. One of the kids I played against in the Burke game is now lined up next to me (Dylan Sales)."
On Tuesday, the players got to meet some of the patients from the Shriner's hospitals during the Beyond the Field event at Nebraska Wesleyan. Ritchhart said he will never forget the children he met.
"It is crazy all those things they've gone through and the obstacles that they overcome," he said. "We watched a girl tie her shoe with one hand and she beat almost every single guy on our team who tried to tie their shoe with one hand. We also met a boy who didn't have his two hands, but somehow he could write his name with his arms and he could do it faster than any of us. It is just awesome to see how they adapt and overcome."
Other area players competing for the North include Brady Hull of Logan View, Sam Kolterman of Wahoo High and Caden Johnson of Wahoo Neumann.
"Caden is our captain and is a good leader," Ritchhart said. "He is a great guy."
Ritchhart is expecting a close game on Saturday.
"We've had a couple of tough days of practice, but I think we're off to a good start," he said. "I think we're getting things figured out and coming together. I think the two teams are pretty evenly matched and it will be fun to see how it plays out in the end. But I definitely know that the North plans on winning."