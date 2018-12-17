The Fremont Tiger Hockey Club defeated Millard North 3-2 on Sunday at the Sidner Ice Arena.
Sophomore Corey Palmer's goal midway through the first period put North up 1-0, but Fremont responded. With three minutes left in the period, Jackson Ritchhart scored off an assist from freshman Jax Sorensen to tie it at 1.
The Tigers went up 2-1 with :02 left in the opening period on a goal from Josh Walker. Jacob Tenkley assisted on the score.
Ritchhart made it 3-1 with 2:29 remaining in the second period. Senior Corrie Sasse earned the assist.
Max Helm helped North close to 3-2 with a goal with 4:36 remaining in the third period, but the Tigers protected the advantage.
Fremont, 8-0-2, will play Creighton Prep at 8:45 Wednesday night at Baxter Arena. The Mustangs fall to 7-6-0.