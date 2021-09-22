Road tested Tigers survive extra innings affair with Grand Island

Fremont softball needed extra innings once again to secure a road sweep, scoring five runs in the final two innings to beat Grand Island 8-7 in the night cap Tuesday after winning the opener 8-5.
The Tigers have now won five-straight and are 19-7 this fall.
Fremont 8, Grand Island 7
The Tigers went into the top of the seventh trailing by three, 6-3, after putting up three runs in the top of the first then going quiet offensively for the next five frames.
Ella Cooper drew a lead-off walk, but two quick outs left Fremont with just one out to complete its comeback.
Adisyn Mendlik started a string of three-straight singles, scoring Cooper. Zoey Bisson’s single resulted in two runs crossing home plate to tie the game at 6-6.
Cooper struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras.
Fremont’s offense picked up where it left off in the eight with Emma Sorensen wearing a pitch to begin the inning and Mallory Schliecher singling to load the bases.
Kylie Phillips notched the go-ahead and game-winning RBI with a single up the middle to set the score at 8-6.
Grand Island drew back within a run with a lead-off RBI double before Cooper sat down the next three batters to seal the win.
Cooper pitched the final five innings in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out 11.
Fremont got on the board within the first three batters at the start of the game as Cooper sent a drive over the left field fence for a two-run home run.
Mendlik secured her first RBI of the nightcap with a single past the second baseman, scoring Phillips, who reached on a single.
Fremont committed four errors in the first three innings defensively, allowing Grand Island to score all six of its runs. Ashlynn Tucker got the start in the circle, allowing five hits and two walks but just one earned run.
Fremont 8, Grand Island 5
The Tigers put up seven runs through three innings then held off a late Grand Island comeback attempt to take the opening game of the doubleheader.
Phillips grounded out into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to put the first run on the board in the first frame.
Jaiden Rensch started a two-out rally in the second with a double followed by three-straight single to extend the Tigers lead to 3-0.
Phillips came through with a two-RBI double to cap off the scoring in the second with Fremont in front 5-0. She finished the game 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBI.
The Tigers parlayed a pair of singles into two runs in the third with Sam Pruss scoring on a passed ball followed by Rensch driving in a run with a single to right.
Fremont added its final run in the top of the sixth with Pruss grounding out with the bases loaded.
The Islanders scratched across a run in the home half of the inning on a passed ball, then put up four runs in the bottom of the seventh before the Tigers escaped with the win.
Fremont will travel to South Sioux City Thursday to face Omaha Bryan and South Sioux City. The Tigers will have travelled 486 miles this week for games following Thursday's road trip.
FHS JV falls in extra
The Fremont junior varsity softball team lost 8-7 in extra innings to Grand Island.
The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead with Jocelyn Limbach, Karina Capron, Jenna McClain and McKenna McGee contributing hits.
The Islanders answered back with three runs in the bottom half to secure the walk-off.
Tigers combined for 13 hits in the loss with McGee finishing the night 3-for-4.