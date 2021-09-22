Road tested Tigers survive extra innings affair with Grand Island

Cooper pitched the final five innings in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out 11.

Fremont got on the board within the first three batters at the start of the game as Cooper sent a drive over the left field fence for a two-run home run.

Mendlik secured her first RBI of the nightcap with a single past the second baseman, scoring Phillips, who reached on a single.

Fremont committed four errors in the first three innings defensively, allowing Grand Island to score all six of its runs. Ashlynn Tucker got the start in the circle, allowing five hits and two walks but just one earned run.

Fremont 8, Grand Island 5

The Tigers put up seven runs through three innings then held off a late Grand Island comeback attempt to take the opening game of the doubleheader.

Phillips grounded out into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to put the first run on the board in the first frame.

Jaiden Rensch started a two-out rally in the second with a double followed by three-straight single to extend the Tigers lead to 3-0.