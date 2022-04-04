Robbie Morales nets game-winner against Benson

Fremont boys soccer invaded Morrison Stadium Saturday and came home with a pair of wins, toppling Conestoga 2-0 and Omaha Benson 3-2.

The nightcap had a more dramatic flair as Benson rallied from down a goal twice before the Tigers found the game-winning goal in the 78th minute.

Joel Barcenas put a blast on frame in the 16th minute to open Fremont’s scoring efforts. Benson answered six minute later, converting a corner kick into a 1-1 tie, which stood until halftime.

Morales put the Tigers back on top three minutes into the second half, which stood until the Bunnies connected on an equalizing goal.

The 2-2 tied stood until the final moments of regulation.

Fremont earned a free kick from just inside the Bunnies’ half of the pitch. The kick was sent into the box, bouncing around until it found the food of Robbie Morales.

The junior twisted a back heel strike up and over the Benson keeper for the game-winner in the 78th minute.

Alexis Paz picked up the first goal for the Tigers on Creighton’s home pitch, converting a steal by Christian Andrande into a 1-0 Fremont lead against Conestoga.

A save by Fremont keeper Caleb Kirby set up the second and final goal of the opening contest as Edgar Morales found the back of the net in a one-on-one match-up with the Conestoga keeper.

Kirby and the Tigers defense secured their first shutout of the season in the win.

The pair of wins pushes head coach Sean Murphy to 100 career victories.

Fremont moves to 3-4 win the wins and snaps a four-game losing streak.

