Lincoln Northeast played the role of spoilers on Thursday night during Fremont High School's opening doubleheader of the softball season.
The Rockets used a strong pitching performance from Alexa Williams in the opener and then pounded out eight hits in the second game to sweep the Tigers 4-1 and 10-1 (five innings) at Schilke Field.
"Offensively, we didn't have an answer for Williams," Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. "We left far too many runners on base to put any pressure on them."
The Tigers broke to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first of the opener. Tori Baker and Anna Prauner walked. After a passed ball and a strike out, Carlie Neuhaus brought Baker home with a ground out.
The Rockets tied it with a run in the fourth and went ahead for good with three unearned runs in the sixth. Alexa Williams had a run-scoring single while Alexi Williams hit a two-run double to left.
The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Kylie Phillips reached on an error. After a strike out, Aleesha Broussard singled to put runners on the corners. Alexa Williams got out of the jam, however, with a strikeout.
Carlie Neuhaus threw a complete game for the Tigers. She allowed four runs (just one earned) on eight hits and no walks. She struck out one.
"Carlie had a nice first outing of the season," Schleicher said. "She kept hitters off-balance early and got some good support from her defense. We really just had one rough inning that led to three unearned runs."
Alexa Williams struck out 13 batters and tossed a two-hitter. Baker and Broussard had a single apiece to lead Fremont's attack.
The Tigers also jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second game.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, freshman Ella Cooper tripled to the right field corner. After Neuhaus was hit by a pitch, Kylie Phillips singled.
Northeast got five runs in the top of the second with the help of two walks, two singles, a ground out and a double. The Rockets added four more in the third with the help of two doubles, a walk and a single.
Northeast tacked on a run in the fourth on two singles and an error.
"We had the opportunity to get out of a few innings, but errors and some poor decisions allowed Northeast to extend the innings and score a few more runs than they should have," Schleicher said.
Phillips had two singles to lead the Tigers. Cooper had a triple while Baker, Raegan Hoyle and Morgan Kalisek had one hit each.
"We just weren't able to string enough hits together to score the runners that we did get on base," Schleicher said.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Lincoln High at 6 on Friday night in the Omaha Bryan Tournament, but results weren't available at press time. On Saturday, the Tigers will play two more games in the tourney. On Thursday, FHS travels to Kearney for a doubleheader.