LINCOLN — Junior Zach Moerer scored 23 points to lead Lincoln Northeast to a 92-54 win over Fremont High School Saturday afternoon in the consolation game of the Early Bird Classic.
The Rockets broke to a 21-4 lead in the Ed Johnson Gymnasium on a pair of Moerer 3-point baskets in the first quarter. Travis Johnson of the Tigers hit a trey to narrow the gap to 22-7 entering the second quarter.
The Tigers trailed 37-14 about midway through the second quarter, but Carter Sintek and Brady Millard sparked an offensive surge for the Tigers. The two sophomores combined for 16 first-half points. Millard’s 3 in the closing seconds narrowed the deficit to 47-31 at halftime.
The Rockets, however, opened the third quarter with a 12-2 scoring run to go up 59-33.
Millard came off the bench to lead the Tigers with 12 points. Sintek added 11 while Mossimo Lojing added eight. Johnson chipped in seven.
Connor Renard had 14 points for the Rockets, 1-1.
You have free articles remaining.
The Tigers, 0-2, will host Grand Island at 7 Friday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Box Score
Northeast 22 25 22 23 — 92
Fremont 7 24 12 11 — 54
Lincoln Northeast — Jake Bard 2, Carson Busch 8, Howard 3, Collier 2, Morehead 3, Beard 10, Valdez 8, Jones 3, Bazil 7, Moerer 23, Connor Renard 14, Fuchs 9.
Fremont — Caden Curry 2, Jackson Ross 2, Travis Johnson 7, Mossimo Lojing 8, Sam Gifford 4, Brady Millard 12, Mark Mendoza 2, Carter Sintek 11, Micah Moore 4, Mason Limbach 2.