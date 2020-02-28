Rockets end Fremont High's season

LINCOLN — The Fremont High boys basketball team ran out of steam in a 72-56 loss to Lincoln Northeast in a District A-5 play-in game Friday night at Northeast.

The Rockets built a 38-22 lead at halftime behind seven 3-pointers and then scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to take a 50-22 lead.

Fremont, though, wouldn’t go down without a fight. The Tigers closed out the third quarter outscoring LNE 9-6 behind two Connor Richmond 3s to pull within 25 points with a quarter to go.

Then, in the fourth, the Tigers pulled to within 12 when senior Travis Johnson converted a turnover to trail 68-56 with about 1:30 to play.

From there, however, Northeast made the shots they needed to pick up the win.

Three players hit double figures for the Rockets. Jake Bard led the way with a game-high 21 points while Pierce Bazel added 16 and Carson Busch 10.

Sophomore Carter Sintek led Fremont with 19 points. No other player hit double figures for the Tigers.

Seniors Caden Curry, Johnson and Massimo Lojing played in their final game for FHS. Curry scored nine points while Johnson had seven and Lojing two.