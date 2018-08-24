LINCOLN — The Fremont Tigers couldn’t quite get their engines going on Friday night as they fell in their season opener against Lincoln Northeast.
The Rockets, however, came off the starting line with the peddle to the metal as they marched down the field on their season opening drive and controlled the Tigers throughout the game to earn a 22-0 victory.
Northeast relied on a heavy dose of junior runningback Nick Halleen early and often as he racked up 30 yards on the Rockets first possession before the Rockets capped off the scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hahler Groth to Ben Stewart with 8:38 left in the first.
The Rockets then completed a two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.
The Tigers first offensive possession of the season didn’t go to plan as a fumbled exchange between quarterback Brody Sintek and running back Cody Carlson gave the ball right back to Northeast.
Although Fremont’s offense couldn’t quite find its rhythm early, the Tigers defense found its footing after the opening drive to hold the Rockets scoreless throughout the rest of the first quarter.
In the second, Northeast was able to find the end zone again as backup quarterback Shadon Shannon scored on a sneak from a few yards out with 5:23 remaining in the half to make it 15-0.
After a three-and-out from Fremont’s offense on the next possession, the Rockets looked to drive the field again, but a timely interception from Dillon Dix stopped the drive with 1:03 remaining.
After trading possession throughout the third quarter, the Tigers defense looked to have the Rockets on the ropes as they faced a long third down from their own 3-yard-line. But, Northeast’s Halleen wasn’t done yet as he broke off a 30-yard run to keep the drive alive.
The Rockets would eventually cap off the 97-yard-drive with a short touchdown run from Caleb Kyes and PAT to take a 22-0 lead with 9:32 remaining in the game.
The Tigers will continue their season with their home opener against Omaha Benson at Heedum Field on Aug. 31. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.