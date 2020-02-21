Rockets use 3s to down Fremont High boys

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Northeast (8-15) made nine three-pointers as five different Rockets finished in double figures in an 85-67 win over Fremont in boys basketball action Thursday night.

Jake Bard, Pierce Bazil, Zachary Moerer and Connor Renard scored 13 points apiece, while Carson Busch added nine points. Northeast never trailed and led by 17 points at halftime.

Micah Moore led Fremont (2-19) with 19 points.

Caden Curry added 15 for Fremont while Massimo Lojing and Carter Sintek ended with 14 points apiece.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers wrap up their regular-season schedule Friday, Feb. 21 at Lincoln North Star.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 85, FREMONT 67

Fremont 12 19 17 19 -- 67 Lincoln Northeast 26 22 22 15 -- 85

Fremont--Moore 19, Curry 15, Lojing 14, Sintek 14, Johnson 5.

Lincoln Northeast--Bard 13, Bazil 13, Moerer 13, Renard 13, Busch 11, Fuchs 9, Valdez 8, Jones 3, Long 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0