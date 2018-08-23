NORTH BEND -- Ben Rolenc admired what North Bend teammate Brock Ray did during his four-year football career for the Tigers.
Ray, an Fremont Tribune All-Area linebacker, graduated last spring, but he influenced his former teammate who is beginning his senior year.
"Brock was our defensive leader last year and he did a great job," Rolenc said.
In 2017, Ray made the switch from running back to offensive line because the team needed him there. Rolenc is following a similar path this fall.
"I was a wide receiver last year but we lost a bunch of linemen so they are moving me to left tackle," Rolenc said. "It isn't what I exactly wanted, but I want to help the team more than anything. If that is where Coach (Ryan Stieren) wants to put me, then that is where I'll be."
Teammates and coaches know that Rolenc isn't the type to duck a challenge. They voted him the team's "Weight lifter of the Year" as a junior.
"It meant quite a bit to me to get that," he said. "I was dedicated and showed up for weights every morning. I think it has made everyone work harder to try and get this award."
Rolenc said he has adapted to the move to the offensive line.
"Learning the blocking patterns were kind of hard, but I'm starting to get them down after attending a couple of camps this summer," Rolenc said after the first day of fall practice.
Rolenc will also play defensive end for the Tigers.
"I like defense a little more" he said. "It brings out the leadership factors in most people and that is why I like it."
Stieren said the senior does a good job for the Tigers.
"He is definitely going to be one of the best players on the field," he said.
The Tigers finished 2-6 last season, but were in Class C-1. They move to Class C-2 this fall with some adjustments to the schedule.
Perennial power David City Aquinas also moves from C-2 to C-1 and remains on the schedule, but gone are the likes of Wahoo High and Wahoo Neumann.
"I think we'll have a stronger team than last year," Rolenc said. "We'll still play tough teams, including Aquinas, but we have a better team this year. We've learned Coach Stieren's offfense so I think we have a better shot at winning more games this year."
The Tigers' offense will include quarterback Austin Endorf and running back Jacob Ray.
"We'll be pretty balanced, but we're a faster paced team," Rolenc said.
Defensively, Rolenc thinks the Tigers will be solid.
"Last year we had a pretty good defense," he said. "We'll miss Brock, but we have other guys that can step up like Jacob Ray and Gavin Peterson."
Rolenc also plays basketball for the Tigers, but football is the sport he enjoys the most. He would like to play football at the next level.
"I've heard from a few colleges," he said.
Rolenc hopes the Tigers can get off to a good start when they host Johnson County Central in their opener Aug. 24.
"We'd like to start out by beating a good team like JCC and keep moving from there," he said. "We hope to win a little more around here."