Roncalli pulls away from Bergan in title game

  • Updated
Bergan's Lucas Pruss puts up a shot in the second half of the Knights 69-29 loss to Omaha Roncalli in the Ashland-Greenwood tournament championship game Wednesday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

ASHLAND—Class B No. 4 Omaha Roncalli proved to be too much for Bergan to handle as the Knights fell 69-29 in the Ashland-Greenwood tournament championship game Wednesday.

“We aren’t going to see a basketball team the rest of the year that has that much athleticism on the floor,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “They are a legit top three team in Class B and playing against a team like that and playing at that level is going to help us get better in the end.”

The Knights kept the Pride from pulling away in the opening quarter, hanging around down four, 10-6, by the end of the first frame.

“I loved the shots that we were getting, I loved that the kids were going up strong with the basketball, how we were attacking the basket,” Mlnarik said. “We had some opportunities that we just didn’t finish, but we really competed at a higher level in the first half.”

Roncalli found it’s separation in the second quarter, scoring four quick points to open the frame, which snowballed into a 15-2 run aided by a pair of 3-pointers.

Bergan’s deficit sat at 16, 35-19, by halftime.

The Knights offense cooled significantly in the second half, mustering 10 points in the final 16 minutes—five in each quarter.

“They are so quick on the ball and tough to get by,” Mlnarik said. “You think you have a driving lane open and then they close it down so quick.”

Max Nosal led Bergan in scoring for a second-straight game as the lone Knight in double-figures with 10 points.

Lucas Pruss added six points—all the second quarter—and Gavin Logemann chipped in four.

Bergan (3-4) returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at home against Parkview Christian.

