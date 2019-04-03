The Seventh Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic rosters have been announced and features high school players from Oakland-Craig, West Point-Beemer, Logan View, Howells-Dodge and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
"We are proud of the coaching staffs we have chosen for this game and are excited about the players the coaches have selected for their teams, NEN Classic Board of Director's President Mike Sunderman said. "This is a great event for Northeast Nebraska and for the sport of football.”
The game is set for a noon start on Saturday, June 8 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk and is sponsored by Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk.
Ron Beacom, head coach at Neligh-Oakdale High School, is the head coach of the White NEN All-Star team.
"We are very excited about the kids we were able to put together," said the former head coach at Fremont Bergan. "We have a lot of very talented football players that can run and like to hit. We have a good complement of size and strength up front as well as some very athletic skill kids. It should allow us to be very diverse offensively and make us able to be very sound and quick to the ball defensively.”
Beacom will be assisted by A.J. Burki, head coach at Wisner-Pilger; Brendan Dittmer, head coach at Elkhorn Valley; Scott Morrison, head coach at Osmond; Dave Ridder, head coach at Guardian Angels Central Catholic; and Blake Wockenfuss, an assistant coach at Norfolk High School.
Crofton High School head coach, Tom Allen, will coach the Red NEN All-Star team.
"I am really looking forward to coaching some of the best football players, not only in Northeast Nebraska but in the entire state," Allen said. "We have put together a tremendous roster and the coaches and I are really looking forward to putting this talent together and playing a competitive game this summer."
Allen will be assisted by Mike Hassler, head coach at Wakefield; Adam James, head coach at Winnebago; Zac Kliment, head coach at Creighton; Johnnie Ostermeyer, an assistant coach at Crofton; and Corey Uldrich, head coach at Hartington-Newcastle.
This year’s football officials are Rich Rethwisch, referee (Wayne); Mark Reinke, umpire (Lincoln); Taylor Wyatt, head linesman (Lincoln); Lyle Ziems, line judge (Lincoln); and Joe Reinke, back judge (Lincoln).
White Team: Blake Anderson, West Point-Beemer; Brenden Beierman, Boone Central; Austin Bruzek, Norfolk High; Weston Choat, Boone Central; Connor Clayton, Norfolk High; Conner Cowling, Norfolk High; Spencer Davis, O'Neill; Braden Freudenburg, Humphrey St. Francis; Will Frey, Boone Central; Justyn Hale, Oakland-Craig; Tyson Harney, Oakland-Craig; AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; Anthony Heiman, Osmond; Ty Heimes, Battle Creek; Dylan Horejsi, Howells-Dodge; Brady Hull, Logan View; Jake Lingenfelter, Plainview; Jacob Long, Clearwater-Orchard; Ty Martinsen, Riverside; Austin Marx, Battle Creek; Robby Mayberry, Oakland-Craig; Josh McFarland, Elkhorn Valley; Jefferson McNeill, Oakland-Craig; Jon Merten, Boone Central; Jared Minnick, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Tommie Peed, Clearwater-Orchard; Hunter Reestman, Elgin Public-Pope John; Nick Reikofski, Osmond; Austin Rice, Neligh-Oakdale; Nick Ronnfeldt, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur; Nick Sazama, Norfolk High; Jadyn Smeal, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Clay Thiele, Clearwater-Orchard; Seth Totten, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur; Ben Vander Griend, West Point-Beemer; Jarrett Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis.
Red Team: Romello Porter, Walthill; Brad Tomasek, Crofton; Evan Anderson, Ponca; Grady Semin, St. Mary's; Noah Scott, Randolph; Esgar Godinez, Wakefield; Matthew Beckler, Cedar Catholic; Landon Wieseler, Wynot; Devan Roth, Pierce; Izac Reifenrath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Turner Korth, Hartington-Newcastle; Juan Vergara, Wayne; Gaye McGill, Ponca; Marcus Fertig, Wayne; Jaydon Jump, Pender; Ryder Fuchs, Pierce; Kyle Smith, Allen; Ghatlin Hegge, Wausa; Marcus Echtenkamp, Lutheran High Northeast; Brad Hartnett, South Sioux City; John Klemmensen, South Sioux City; Connor Wilcox, Lutheran High Northeast; Luis Quezada, South Sioux City; Michael Logue, Ponca; Josh Pinkelman, Cedar Catholic; Mitchell Mackeprang, Bloomfield; Travis Tyler, Creighton; Jakob Meier, Pierce; Juan Popoca, South Sioux City; Kaleb Anderson, Pierce; Drew Buck, Wayne; Kaden Kneifl, Wayne; Cameron Tyler, Creighton; Cole Richards, Ponca; Jalen Robinson, Norfolk Catholic; Jacob Kneifl, Emerson-Hubbard.