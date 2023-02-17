OMAHA - Bergan junior Clay Hedges' season came to an abrupt end Friday afternoon in the first session of wrestlebacks

Hedges went from up two points with 15 seconds separating him from a chance at a state medal to a 5-3 loss in sudden-victory in the second round of the consolation bracket to Tri-County's James Kerns.

"We've got to finish that match, but bright side, he'd never won a match down here," said Bergan coach Curtis Marolf.

Kerns earned the first points of the match with an escape in the second period.

Hedges matched with an escape to start the third period then notched the lone take down of the match to go up 3-1 with 51 seconds remaining.

Bergan's junior couldn't ride out the remaining time, getting reversed with six seconds left.

Kerns landed the winning takedown 19 seconds into the first sudden victory period.

"I said it before the tournament, He's good enough to be at the top of the bracket and I think he's good enough to be a state medalist, just things didn't work out," Marolf said.

Hedges ends the year with a 23-12 record.

Senior Aaron Fellers saw his career come to a close in the opening round of wrestlebacks Friday morning.

Fellers lost to Crofton/Bloomfield's Paxton Bartels, getting pinned at the 4:36 mark of the third period.

Though Fellers name isn't sprinkled amongst the record books at Bergan, Marolf said his impact on this year's squad was just as valuable as the wins and loses.

The Knights head coach harkened back to a chat with former Bergan standout and four-time state medalist Bernie Nicola Friday morning to highlight Fellers impact.

"I'll tell more stories about Aaron Fellers to future Bergan wrestlers than I will about (Nicola) because Aaron was a three-year JV guy, never really wrestled varsity for us and then he got his chance this year and comes down and qualifies for the state tournament," Marolf said. "He's been a tremendous leader for us, especially with how young we are and he's someone I'm going to miss a lot next year."

Fellers ends the year with a 24-17 record.

"He took full advantage of his opportunity," Marolf said.