Much like the streets to CHI Health Center Thursday morning, Fremont's opening day at the Class A state tournament was rough sledding.

All five Tigers were bounced to the consolation bracket with just Benny Alfaro (195) and Titus Richardson (285) making it out of the opening round with a win.

Alfaro made quick work of his opening round opponent, pinning Bellevue East's Caleb Fogoros in 1:39.

The senior drew Norfolk's Kayden Kettler in the quarterfinals. Alfaro struggled to find any offense against the longer Kettler, losing a 7-2 decision.

He'll face the winner of North Platte's Dominik Decent and Lincoln Southwest Titus Miron.

Richardson followed a similar path, putting North Platte's Jaxon Halverson on his back in 1:14 in his first match.

In the quarterfinals, Richardson couldn't find an opening against Omaha Central's Jamison Kemp, losing a 7-1 decision.

The senior will face the winner of Elkhorn South's Cooper Perrien And Millard West's James Koubsky in his next match.

Quinlan Johnson (113) lasted the entire match in the opening round, but lost a 10-3 decision to Norfolk's Chase Firenze.

He will face Lincoln Pius X's George Ivanov in his next match.

Michael Dalton (170) found his back to the back in his opening round match at the 5:26 mark of the third period, losing to Norfolk's Hudson Waldow.

He draws Kearney's Taj Wilson for his next match.

Preston Wagner (220) landed the opening points of his first state match, but got caught by Lincoln Southeast's Stephen Sullivan-Diaz in the second period, ultimately getting pinned in the 2:43.

The freshman will search for his first win at state against Bellevue East's Chase Timm.

The Class A state wrestling tournament will resume Friday at 9 a.m. with the first and second rounds of wrestle backs. The third round of consolation wrestling will be held at 6:30 p.m. that evening.