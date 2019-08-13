Jake Weston and Carter Waters captured the top honors Saturday during the 36th Annual Craig Spilinek Fremont High School Alumni Run.
Weston, a 2017 FHS graduate who currently competes for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, won the alumni 5K race in 16:12. Zach Smrcina, from the Class of 2015, was second in 16:29 while 2005 graduate Andrew Jacob was third in 16:41.
CJ Martinez, who graduated in 2018 and currently competes for Midland University, placed fourth in 17:07. Jose Gonzalez, who will be a freshman teammate of Martinez’s this fall, placed fifth in 17:14.
The Gold, featuring runners in odd graduation years, defeated the Black, featuring competitors from even graduation years, in the team competition.
Waters, who will be a sophomore this fall, won the 18-and-under division in 16:59. Owen Wagner (17:17), Braden Taylor (18:10), Nolan Miller (18:10) and Junior Garcia (18:12) grabbed the next four spots.
Event organizer Sean McMahon, who is the FHS boys head cross cross country coach, said it was another enjoyable year for the competitors.
“It was another great turnout and really brought full families with the runners, which is really the point of having an alumni run. We want to bring the running community as well as alumni and their families together,” he said. “Cross country is a very team- and family-oriented sport and the Craig Spilinek Run really highlights that each year.”
The high school race also featured athletes from Elkhorn South and Fort Calhoun.
“It is great to see the alumni coaching at other schools bring some of their athletes to share in the experience of the event,” McMahon said.
Avery Decker, a 2019 FHS graduate who is headed to Nebraska Wesleyan, was the top female alumni finisher in 21:24. Rebecca McMahon (21:37) and Aaron Nau (22:00) were the top finishers for the visitors.
In the 18-and-under division, Emily Nau was the top female finisher in 19:08 while Myia Johnson was second in 19:15. Lucy Dillon was third in 20:19.
In the two-mile division, visitor Lauro Patino was the top male finisher in 18:13 while SuSana Patino was the top female finisher in 19:51.
In the 18-and-under division, Mikey Saxton took top honors in 13:48, followed by Trey King (14:40) and Brock Lehman III (14:44).