The RVR Bank Post 20 seniors rallied late Saturday afternoon to secure a 3-2 win over Columbus.

“The kids showed pretty good resolve battling through some adversity,” said RVR Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “This game is full of things you can’t control and it’s sometimes hard for 17, 18 year old kids to understand that and not lose their focus when things that are outside of their control happen.”

The visitors popped Post 20 starter Dom Escovedo for a run in both the first and second frame to stake out a 2-0 lead on three hits.

He allowed just two hits in his final four innings and finished with four strikeouts and four walks.

“He was cutting himself off a little bit, his release point was leaving off his glove side a little bit, so he came back out and really focused on his release point and getting out,” Hayden said. “Dom battled today.”

Post 20 scratched across its first run in the bottom of the fourth as Cooper Weitzel worked a bases loaded walk to slice the deficit in half.

Fremont left the bases loaded

RVR Bank rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to take its first lead of the game at 3-2.

Brooks Eyler started the rally with a single, then raced to third on a double by Jackson Cyza.

Brandt Phillips tied the game with an RBI ground out, tying the game at 2-2.

Landon Schurman secured the go-ahead run with a single up the middle.

Post 20 notched three of its six hits in the game in the bottom of the fifth.

“We needed to focus on being middle right with him and then just taking advantage of opportunities when they presented themselves, especially with guys on base,” Hayden said.

Cyza, who scored the go-ahead run, preserved Post 20’s lead in the top of the six with a web gem.

After a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases, Cyza knocked down a sharp grounder to first and with a diving tag of first base got Post 20 out of the sixth without a Columbus run crossing the plate.

“That ball gets by him, that’s one, probably two runs,” Hayden said. “That’s a huge play in the game.”

Jariel Ortiz worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning to pick up the save with one strikeout.

RVR Bank was scheduled to play South Sioux City Sunday, but due to a lack of players available for South Sioux City, the game was postponed.

Post 20 will host Lincoln Southwest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for its next game.