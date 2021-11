Ashton Sagehorn will be taking his hurdling talents to Doane next year, trading in his black and yellow Tiger gear for orange and black.

"The vibe, the environment and their track team is coming off a national championship, so I felt like that was the best spot to land," Sagehorn said.

Sagehorn also looked at Buena Vista, Mount Marty and Wayne State before ultimately signing with Doane.

As a junior, he ran a 41.63 in the 300m hurdles to finish sixth in Class A.

