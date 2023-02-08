LINCOLN - Fremont’s Mikey Saxton hit his stride late in the qualifying rounds of the Class A boys individual tournament and it carried him to a third place finish Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.

“Very proud of myself,” Saxton said. “Last year I wasn’t even able to make it to state. Being able to get the state experience before my senior year is honestly a good learning experience.”

The junior was in danger of ending his day in the qualifying portion of the tournament after games of 185 and 182 to start the day.

“The first two games were not a good start,” Saxton said. “I knew that going into the third game, I had to bowl two really good games.”

He turned in two excellent rounds, a 246 in game three and a 269 - the second best game of the qualifying portion - to up his scoring average to 220.5 and secure the third seed in the head-to-head match-ups.

It was Fremont/Grand Island Part III in the quarterfinals with Saxton drawing the Islander’s Brayden Lee, the No. 6 seed.

Saxton fell behind in the first of the two-game series 235-216 as open frames in the fourth and ninth frame hindered the junior.

Lee provided a window for Saxton to stage a comeback in game two, leaving the fourth, fifth and sixth frames open. Saxton took full advantage, striking in each of the same frames, which kickstarted a run of nine-straight strikes.

By the time Saxton put down a nine on the final roll of the 10th frame, he was well clear of Lee for a 494-403 win.

“I was nervous the entire time, but that tenth frame I was nervous,” Saxton said. “That’s the best part about it. If you succeed, you succeed, if you don’t, you go on to the next shot.”

Saxton drew Bellevue East’s Nathan Centineo, who knocked out Fremont’s Alex Riessen in last year’s state tournament, in the semifinals.

Centineo added another Tiger pelt to his wall, overtaking Saxton in the second game to claim 440-415 win.

Saxton led 222-194 at the end of one.

“He got some good breaks, I got some bad breaks, it is what it is,” Saxton said. “That’s bowling. A little bit of luck, a little bit of skill, but I’m still proud of what I did.”

Fremont had three other bowlers competing in the qualifying portion.

Senior Jacob Fowler secured the best placement, finishing 15th with a final score of 725, bowling games of 190, 172, 194, 169.

Both Andrew Wusk (720, 18th) and Cruz Aufenkamp (705, 20th) got off to strong starts before fading in the final two games.

Wusk turned in games of 204 and 203 to start the day, but was tripped up by a 137 in game three and a 176 in the final game.

Aufenkamp produced a 182 in game one and an 231 in game two, only to have games of 156 and 136 to cap the day.