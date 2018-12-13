Both the Fremont Bergan boys and girls basketball teams are off to a good start this season.
The Lady Knights, coached by Nate Pribnow, are 4-1 while the Knights, coached by Ryan Mlnarik, are unbeaten at 4-0. Both teams host Lourdes Central Catholic on Friday night in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
The two teams hope their successful Decembers continue later this month in holiday tournaments.
The Bergan boys, who play Saturday at Lincoln Christian, will host the Knight Holiday Classic on Dec. 20 and 21 at the Wikert Event Center on the campus of Midland University.
The Class D-1 Knights will open the tournament by playing Pierce at 6 p.m. The Bluejays, competing in Class C-1, are 2-2 entering Friday night's home game against Columbus Scotus.
The second game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, features C-2's Hartington Cedar Catholic against Class B's South Sioux City. The Trojans are undefeated at 3-0 while the Cardinals are 2-2.
The consolation game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 21 with the championship game set for 7:30.
Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for students. No passes will be accepted.
Both Bergan teams will be in action Dec. 28 and 29 for the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Knights will face Plattsmouth at 10:30 a.m. while the boys teams from both schools will meet at 12:15 p.m. The host school's girls will play Omaha Roncalli at 2 p.m. followed by the boys game featuring the Bluejays and Crimson Pride at 3:45.
The girls consolation game is at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29 followed by the boys consolation at 12:15. The championship games are set for 2 p.m. (girls) and 3:45 (boys).
The Lady Knights will open 2019 at Roncalli on Jan. 3 while the Bergan boys host Homer on Jan. 4.