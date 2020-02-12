Scheef leads Wahoo boys over Scotus

Wahoo High senior Trey Scheef scored a game-high 20 points to lead his team to a 77-39 win over Columbus Scotus Tuesday night.
Scheef was the only player in double figures for Wahoo. Trevor Kasischke and Thomas Waido each ended with nine points.
WHS (21-1) next travels to Ashland-Greenwood Friday night.
WAHOO 77, COLUMBUS SCOTUS 39
|Columbus Scotus
|8
|9
|11
|11
|--
|39
|Wahoo
|22
|23
|20
|12
|--
|77
Columbus Scotus--Fauot 4, Bailey 2, Beck 5, Young 8, Borchers 2, Wiehn 3, Beaver 4, Fleming 3, Oakley 6, Vuncannon 2.
Wahoo--Madrid 9, Keeney 4, Hancock 5, Hallowell 4, Harris 9, Scheef 20, Kasischke 9, Waido 9, Grandgenett 8.