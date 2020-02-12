Scheef leads Wahoo boys over Scotus
View Comments
spotlight top story

Scheef leads Wahoo boys over Scotus

{{featured_button_text}}
Wahoo High

Wahoo High senior Trey Scheef scored a game-high 20 points to lead his team to a 77-39 win over Columbus Scotus Tuesday night.

Scheef was the only player in double figures for Wahoo. Trevor Kasischke and Thomas Waido each ended with nine points.

WHS (21-1) next travels to Ashland-Greenwood Friday night.

WAHOO 77, COLUMBUS SCOTUS 39

Columbus Scotus11 11 --39 
Wahoo 22 23 20 12 --77 

Columbus Scotus--Fauot 4, Bailey 2, Beck 5, Young 8, Borchers 2, Wiehn 3, Beaver 4, Fleming 3, Oakley 6, Vuncannon 2.

Wahoo--Madrid 9, Keeney 4, Hancock 5, Hallowell 4, Harris 9, Scheef 20, Kasischke 9, Waido 9, Grandgenett 8.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News