Scheef Showdown goes to father Kevin's Wahoo squad in overtime

The two teams combined for nine threes in the third quarter as the first half feeling-out process revealed that the two teams were nearly identical on both sides of the court.

“He knows everything we are going to do,” Kevin Scheef said. “I didn’t know if he was going to switch some things up and try some different things, but yeah, there weren’t a lot of secrets.”

Jake might be the only person outside of Kevin to have as much knowledge on Wahoo’s tendencies after growing up in and around the program, scoring over 1,000 points in high school while playing for his dad before embarking on a college basketball career at Doane and Nebraska Wesleyan.

“It was funny, a couple times they called out plays and I was like, ‘oh, I know that one,’ but it was just surreal,” Jake Scheef said. “The program I grew up watching and admiring all through grade school for as long as I can remember. It’s weird to compete against them. I was a Wahoo die-hard for 19 years and to be competing against was different, but it was a lot of fun.”

Wahoo held a 43-41 lead going into the final frame after the barrage of triples.

Logan View eventually rallied to retake the lead on a Brett Uhing three - his only points of the night - at 52-49 with just over two minutes to play.