Scheef Showdown goes to father Kevin's Wahoo squad in overtime

HOOPER - This week, the text chain between Kevin and Jake Scheef wasn’t as active as it normally is during the basketball season and there was a reason for that. Thursday night, Jake, in his first year at the helm of the Logan View boy’s program had a match-up with his dad’s Wahoo team.
“It was a little quieter this week on the text messages between Jake and I, usually we are in pretty close communication, but I think he had his game face on,” Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said.
The first meeting between the father-son coaching duo went to the elder Scheef with Kevin’s Wahoo squad prevailing 66-58 in overtime over Jake’s Logan View team.
“It wasn’t always pretty, wasn’t always well played, sometimes you have to find a way to grind it out, scratch it out and I thought we did that,” Kevin Scheef said.
The Warriors came out of the gates hot, jumping out to a 10-4 lead.
The Raiders responded with a 12-2 run fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Riley Hoetfelker, who finished the night with a team-high 20 points with six made three’s, to take a 16-12 lead into the second quarter.
Logan View took a 23-20 lead into the halftime break after Connor Larson attacked the basket with two seconds left, getting the bucket and the following free throw to drop.
The two teams combined for nine threes in the third quarter as the first half feeling-out process revealed that the two teams were nearly identical on both sides of the court.
“He knows everything we are going to do,” Kevin Scheef said. “I didn’t know if he was going to switch some things up and try some different things, but yeah, there weren’t a lot of secrets.”
Jake might be the only person outside of Kevin to have as much knowledge on Wahoo’s tendencies after growing up in and around the program, scoring over 1,000 points in high school while playing for his dad before embarking on a college basketball career at Doane and Nebraska Wesleyan.
“It was funny, a couple times they called out plays and I was like, ‘oh, I know that one,’ but it was just surreal,” Jake Scheef said. “The program I grew up watching and admiring all through grade school for as long as I can remember. It’s weird to compete against them. I was a Wahoo die-hard for 19 years and to be competing against was different, but it was a lot of fun.”
Wahoo held a 43-41 lead going into the final frame after the barrage of triples.
Logan View eventually rallied to retake the lead on a Brett Uhing three - his only points of the night - at 52-49 with just over two minutes to play.
“I thought when Brett Uhing hit that three to push it to three late, I thought we were in great shape and then they came down and answered on the next possession,” Jake Scheef said.
The Warriors Owen Hancock buried a three on the other end to knot the game up at 52-52 with just over a minute to play.
The Raiders burned off the final minute of the game before getting two looks at the potential game-winner with neither finding the bottom of the net.
Wahoo opened the overtime period with five straight points and never trailed after the opening basket of the period to take the inaugural Scheef Showdown.
“I am just so proud of our guys, I thought we competed like crazy today,” Jake Scheef said. “We were right there.”
The Raiders had three players in double-figures led by Hoetfelker’s 20 and Larson’s 16. Garrett Kriete was the third Logan View player to go over 10 points, finishing with 14.
Wahoo was led by Marcus Glock who went for 18, with 10 coming in the third quarter, Hancock’s 17 and Trevor Kasischke’s 16
For both coaches, it was a unique experience to be on opposite sides of the scorers table instead of the same bench.
“It didn’t really hit me until I stared down the sideline and there’s my dad,” Jake Scheef said. That’s when it really felt real.”
Jake Scheef will now also remember who gave him his first loss of his coaching career as the Raiders fall to 2-1 on the year.
“I enjoyed it, I would have enjoyed it a lot more if we came out with the ‘W’, but I am so thankful for him and all that he has done for me,” Jake Scheef said. "I look up to him like crazy and I’d love to have his career one day.”
Kevin Scheef sees a bright future ahead for his son as a coach.
“It was pretty darn cool coaching against him and I thought he is doing a great job and I am really excited about his future as a coach,” Kevin Scheef said.
Logan View is set to take on Conestoga Saturday on the road.
