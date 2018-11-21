MARSHALL, Mo. – Two Midland University women’s wrestlers finished eighth in their respective weight divisions recently at the Missouri Valley Open.
Hailey Schiermeyer went 2-3 at 123 pounds for eighth place. Both of her wins came via a pin. The first over Hayden Lowe of King University and the second over Liliana Cortes of University of Jamestown.
Joanna Mack went 2-3 at 170 pounds and also finished eighth. She earned an 8-5 decision over Adrienne Dominguez of Lindenwood University and prevailed 12-2 in a technical fall over Taylor Sickels of Colorado Mesa University.
Erin Scheidt competed at 170 pounds for Midland, going 3-2 but failing to place. She had three pins on the day over Diana Ornelas (Schreiner University), Kenya Henderson (Lindenwood-Belleville), and Katherine Orr (University of the Cumberlands).
Gabbi Hunter of MU went 1-2 at 143 pounds. She earned a 9-7 decision over Mara Eason of Adrian College.
Midland will compete Dec. 1 at the Wayland Baptist Invitational in Plainview, Texas.