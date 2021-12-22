Schleicher selected for NCA All-Star softball game

Mallory Schleicher will don a Fremont softball uniform one final time after accepting a roster spot at the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game.
The 17th annual game will be played on July 27 at Nebraska's Bowlin Stadium.
The game will feature 18 players from Class A schools, five from Class B and six from Class C.
Players: Shea Alfrey, Omaha Burke; Reagan Armagost, Cozad; Sydney Barner, North Platte; Moira Baxter, Lincoln Southeast; Jessie Bestenlehner, Millard South; Tayler Braun, Columbus; Mary Chvatal, Bishop Neumann; Kyndal Colon, Lincoln East; Cam Cramer, Elkhorn; Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn; Madison Divis, Lincoln Southwest; Eden Ford, Papillion-La Vista; Ensley Frame, Gretna; Leah Grant, Auburn; Kalee Higdon, Gretna; Peytin Hudson, Hastings; Daisy Lowther, Bennington; Jami Mans, Fairbury; Jenna Marshall, Gretna; Faith Molina, Hastings; Campbell Petrick, Lincoln East; Leslie Ramos, Grand Island; Paige Roessner, Omaha Skutt; Macy Sabatka, Bishop Neumann; Mallory Schleicher, Fremont; Taylor Schmidt, Norfolk; Bailey Selvage, Lincoln Southwest; Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest; Alex Stoner, Papillion-La Vista; Claire Thompson, Wilber-Clatonia. Head coaches: Bill Heard (Gretna), Ashley Speak (Hastings). Assistant coaches: Ashley Ford (Cozad), Brock Culler (Grand Island CC).