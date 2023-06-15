Landon Schurman, a night after notching the game winning hit, powered the RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors to 4-2 win over Lincoln Northwest Wednesday night.

The RVR Bank catcher lasered a two-run triple to left field in the top of the first inning to plate a pair of runs and give Post 20 a 3-0 lead. Brooks Eyler drove in the first run with an RBI single, plating Collin Ridder, who started the game with a triple of his own.

Schurman notched his third RBI of the night in the fifth following up a Brandt Phillips double with a two-bagger of his own to score RVR Bank’s final run of the game.

RVR Bank finished the game with 10 hits led by Ridder’s three hits. Both Schurman and Phillips finished with two hits.

Lincoln Northwest’s only offense came in the bottom of the first as they tagged Post 20 starter Logan Eggen for two runs on three hits.

Eggen settled in to post two shutout frames before turning the ball over to Jariel Ortiz-Garcia for the final four innings. Eggen allowed six hits while striking out one and walking one in his three innings of work.

Ortiz-Garcia limited Northwest to just two hits while striking out two and working around four walks.

The win extends Post 20’s win-streak to four games.

RVR Bank (5-4) will face the Class A state champion Lincoln East’s summer squad at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, before playing in Millard South’s College World Series tournament the rest of the week.