LINCOLN -- College View Academy downed Cedar Bluffs 54-35 in boys basketball on Tuesday night.
Ethan Schutt paced the Wildcats with 19 points and eight rebounds. Brody Ptomey added nine points while Gabe Anaya added six. Chris Vasquez chipped in a point.
"We did a much better job tonight of handling the ball," Cedar Bluffs coach Clayton Shepard said. "When we get into our offense and are patient enough to work the ball to the spots we want, we are a solid offensive team."
The Wildcats play Saturday at Spalding Academy.