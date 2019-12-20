TEKAMAH -- A 20-0 scoring run helped propel Tekamah-Herman to a 53-30 win over Logan View/Scribner in East Husker Conference girls basketball on Thursday night.
Maggie Sheets led three Tigers in double figures for scoring with 15 points. Jadyn Fleischman added 14 and Greta Lindberg contributed 10.
Valerie Uehling and Josie Kahlandt led the Raiders (2-4 overall, 1-2 EHC) with seven points apiece.
Tekamah-Herman (6-1 overall, 4-1 EHC) is next in action as part of a girl/boy doubleheader on Saturday at Arlington. The Raiders are off until Dec. 28 when they host a holiday tournament.