COLUMBUS -- Columbus Scotus downed Fremont Bergan 45-29 on Thursday night in a wrestling dual.
Kade McIntyre and Dylan Marchand won contested matches for the Knights.
McIntyre, at 152 pounds, pinned Isaac Carstens in :58. Marchand, competing at 160, won by technical fall (17-2, 3:57) over Riley Eikmeier.
Tyler Allen (120), Peyton Cone (220) and Eli Simonson (285) won matches for forfeits for the Knights.
Bergan was not at full strength for the dual as Caden Arps, Koa McIntyre and Ethan Villwok were among the wrestlers who didn't compete.
Bergan competed in the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School Invitational in Mapleton, Iowa, on Friday. Results weren't available at press time.