Scribner-Snyder's Cailey Stout wins Class D discus title with final throw

OMAHA - Scribner-Snyder’s Cailey Stout saved her best for last.
The junior captured the girls Class D discus title by uncorking a throw of 121’3” on the final throw of the event to claim the gold medal on a walk-off.
“When I looked and I saw it, I was like ‘ooh, that might be close,’ but it felt really nice off the fingers, just glided off,” Stout said. “Just effortless, really.”
Stout was afforded the chance to take the final throw of the Class D discus event by landing the leading throw of 117’9” in the preliminaries.
Her first throw of the final flight sailed out of bounds and the second attempt skidded short at 111’ 5”. In the same time frame, JessaLynn Hudson of Brun/Dav/Shickley landed a heave of 120’4” and Austin Branch of Pawnee City surpassed her with a throw of 121’1”, leaving Stout with the thinnest of margins to cash in on the gold medal.
“I was more nervous than I should have been,” Stout said her final throw. “I needed to calm down a little and really just focus on taking that first spot. I just needed to believe in myself and I guess I pulled it off."
Stout launched her final throw of the day, then waited on baited breath for the digital measurement to register on the scoreboard.
The state winning throw was nearly six feet shy of her district mark, but that was okay with Stout.
“It got the job done,” Stout said.
This is Stout’s second state medal, jumping up six spots from her freshman campaign’s seventh place finish.
“Everyone deserves to be here and everyone deserves it just as much as me, but I really wanted to get that gold,” Stout said. “I knew what I needed to fix and just went.”
Cedar Bluffs’ Kalley Sukstrof landed a leap of 13' 9 3/4"in the long jump, finishing 23rd.
The Wildcats Ali Bartholomaus clocked a 6:26.30 in the 1600m, finishing 24th.