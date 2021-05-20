Scribner-Snyder's Cailey Stout wins Class D discus title with final throw

OMAHA - Scribner-Snyder’s Cailey Stout saved her best for last.

The junior captured the girls Class D discus title by uncorking a throw of 121’3” on the final throw of the event to claim the gold medal on a walk-off.

“When I looked and I saw it, I was like ‘ooh, that might be close,’ but it felt really nice off the fingers, just glided off,” Stout said. “Just effortless, really.”

Stout was afforded the chance to take the final throw of the Class D discus event by landing the leading throw of 117’9” in the preliminaries.

Her first throw of the final flight sailed out of bounds and the second attempt skidded short at 111’ 5”. In the same time frame, JessaLynn Hudson of Brun/Dav/Shickley landed a heave of 120’4” and Austin Branch of Pawnee City surpassed her with a throw of 121’1”, leaving Stout with the thinnest of margins to cash in on the gold medal.

“I was more nervous than I should have been,” Stout said her final throw. “I needed to calm down a little and really just focus on taking that first spot. I just needed to believe in myself and I guess I pulled it off."