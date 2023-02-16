OMAHA - There was some confusion at the head table as Scribner-Snyder's Emily Hull tried to check in for her opening round match at the Girls State Wrestling tournament.

The judges were confused why the sophomore was coming back to the mat during the 110-pound portion of the tournament after competing at 100 pounds.

That's when she had to explain for the umpteenth time, she has a twin, Nattlie, and she's also pretty good at wrestling.

The Trojan's twins made history Thursday night, becoming the first from the Scribner-Snyder girls program to earn a state medal with wins in the quarterfinals.

"We've been pushing each other to achieve what we wanted it and it paid off," Nattlie said.

The duo joined the wrestling program as freshman and fell just short of qualifying for state last season. The sibling sparring partners credited each other for for their success.

"She would get taught different things because I'm taller than her and then we'd both put into both of our wrestling and workouts with each other," Emily said.

"We push each other physically and mentally," Nattlie said. "On Wednesday before we came up here, our coach told us to go 60% and we did not go 60%. We accidentally started live wrestling."

Like their birth order (by a minute), Nattlie was the first to secure her spot in the semifinals.

She started her day with a with a second period pin of Aurora's Aubrie Beed.

Nattlie followed it up with a pin of Valentine's Joslyn Yarbrough in the final seconds of the third period with the match tied 6-6.

Emily's journey to the semifinals was a little shorter. She started with a second period pin of Minden's Myia Hofaker then needed just 1:20 of mat time in the quarterfinals to put Schuyler's Sinai Sanchez to her back.

The Trojan's two other state qualifiers, Ashley Stadt (135) and Kristen Schellenberg (140), are still alive in the tournament on the backside of the bracket.

"These girls have busted their butts and they're seeing the results," Anthony Ruzicka said.

Schellenberg was sent to the backside by Amherst's Reagen Gallaway via a first period pin in the quarterfinals.

Stadt lost her first round match-up in a 12-7 pin.

Bergan's Clay Hedges picked one win on the opening day of state, but was sent to the backside of the bracket in the quarterfinals.

Hedges started the day with a second period pin of Raymond Central's Tyson Malousek.

Chase County's Jaret Peterson handed Hedges his first loss of the tournament, putting him on his back at the 3:07 mark of the second period.

Fellow Knight is also on the backside of the bracket after losing his opening round match by pin to Ord's Bridger Ricer.

All three of Arlington's wrestlers - Jake Flesner (106), Trey Hill (113) and Tanner Kyllo (120) were sent to the backside of the bracket in the opening round.

Logan View's six wrestlers will start Friday on the backside of the bracket. Jacob McGee (120), Kaden Gregory (132) and Chance Foust (138) all reached the quarterfinals, but lost.