Wyatt Seagren of Oakland-Craig ended his prep football career a winner.
So did his fellow seniors with the Knights, who captured the Class C-2 state football championship with a 19-0 win over Sutton on Nov. 26 in Lincoln.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Seagren will now try to help the South Dakota State football team to success. The defensive end/tight end for the Knights signed with the Jackrabbits last month.
"Wyatt has a huge frame, which I know colleges really liked," O-C coach Joe Anderson said. "I'm excited to see what South Dakota State can do with him when they get him in a full season of strength and conditioning. ... I feel he can really excel at the next level as well."
Seagren is the honorary captain of the Fremont Tribune's All-Area Defensive Team. He is joined on the line by Remington Gay of Arlington, Eli Simonson of Fremont Bergan, Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge and Brandon Swahn of Wahoo.
The linebackers include Wahoo teammates Kole Bordovsky and Grant Kolterman, David Lilly of Wahoo Neumann and Oakland-Craig teammates Mike Brands and Caden Nelson.
The secondary features O-C teammates Jaron Meyer and Ian Lundquist and Howells-Dodge senior Luke Rocheford. The punter is Jake Ridder of Bergan.
Seagren had eight sacks for the Knights with 26 total tackles. As a tight end, he caught 13 passes for 202 yards.
"He was also a dominating blocker up front for us on offense and really set the edge for our perimeter game," Anderson said. "He led our team in pancakes."
Gay, a 6-3, 230-pound senior, is a state champion wrestler, but he caused havoc for opposing offenses of the Eagles.
"He had the attention of the teams we played," Arlington coach Steven Gubbels said. "He got double-teamed quite often, but still recorded 48 tackles and four sacks."
Throener was a Class D-1 all-state pick. The 6-1, 225-pound senior recorded 97 tackles with six sacks. Swahn wasn't the biggest lineman (6-0, 215), but he was disruptive. The senior notched 57 stops with 17 tackles for loss. He finished with six sacks.
"He was our best defensive lineman," Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. "He is very quick and powerful."
Simonson (6-7, 280) was a two-way starter for Coach Seth Mruz. He helped the Knights average nearly 200 yards rushing per game. Defensively, the University of Nebraska preferred walk-on had 43 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
Bordovsky, a 6-0, 200-pound senior, and Kolterman, a 5-11, 215 -pound junior, earned all-state C-1 honors. Bordovsky notched a school record 161 tackles, including 10 during the C-1 championship game against Pierce.
"Kole was one of the best linebackers in C-1," Fox said. "He has great instincts and was our defensive leader. He was vital in our defensive success this season."
Kolterman finished with 119 tackles, including a team-leading 18 tackles for loss. He also recorded four fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. He also had an interception and blocked two kicks.
You have free articles remaining.
"He is very powerful and fast," Fox said.
Lilly, a 5-11, 185-pound senior, was the cornerstone of Coach Doug Lanik's defense. He finished with 125 tackles, including 41 solo stops. He had 4.5 sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown.
On offense, he rushed for 1,228 yards and 23 touchdowns on 162 carries. He added six catches for 107 yards and a score.
"He is a tough runner and has a nose for the football on defense," Lanik said. "He studies more game film than most players we've had."
Lilly's 293 career tackles is sixth on Neumann's all-time charts. His rushing total from 2019 is the fifth-best in Cavs' history.
Anderson has the luxury of Brands (6-1, 200) and Nelson (6-0, 190) returning next year for their senior seasons.
Brands recorded 99 tackles at middle linebacker.
"He plays sideline to sideline with great enthusiasm and intensity," Anderson said.
On offense, Nelson rushed for 315 yards and had 347 yards receiving while scoring 15 touchdowns. He recorded 52 tackles, including five tackles for loss with an interception and two fumble recoveries.
"He was 'Mr. Do It All' for us," Anderson said. "He was a great run stopper and he was also an outstanding lead blocker from his fullback position."
The 6-2, 175-pound Rocheford also did a little bit of everything for the Jaguars. He had 306 yards and eight touchdowns receiving. He also ran 65 times for 745 yards. He returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.
On defense, he intercepted five passes and recorded 52 tackles.
Lundquist, a 5-10, 170-pound senior, rushed for 840 yards and 20 touchdowns. He finished with 51 tackles, including six tackles for loss.
"He has been one of the leaders for our football team for three years," Anderson said. "He was our leading tackler as a sophomore before we moved him to strong safety."
Meyer, a 5-11, 180-pound junior, rushed for 1,143 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 game and did most of that with a broken thumb. He averaged a school record 11.6 yards per carry.
Defensively, he intercepted four passes, including two in the state playoffs.
Ridder, a 6-1, 190-pound senior, averaged better than 35 yards per punt, but he was also solid as the Knights' quarterback. He passed for 1,239 yards and 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 429 yards and 10 scores.