Second half explosion leads Fremont past Kearney

Fremont took down Kearney 71-56 to extract revenge for an early season loss to the Bearcats Saturday.

The Bearcats won the first meeting between the two programs 77-36.

An early 9-9 at the end of the first quarter gave way to a 23-21 deficit for the Tigers at the halftime buzzer.

Fremont’s offense came alive in the second half, tallying 25 points in both the third and fourth frame to pull away from Kearney.

Ashton Sagehorn handled the scoring load in the third quarter, amassing seven of his 10 points on the night in the frame.

Carter Sintek took over in the fourth quarter, knocking down a pair of three’s and converting all six of his free throws to finish with a team-high 20 points. Sintek made four three-pointers in the win.

Micah Moore and Drew Sellon both added 10 points as four Tigers scored in double-figures. Colin Ridder finished a point shy of making it five in double-digits with nine points.

Fremont, winners of six of their last seven, returns to the courts Friday at Lincoln North Star.

