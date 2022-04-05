 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second inning rally allows Tigers to romp Lincoln High

  • 0

Five shutout innings from Brant Phillips and an 11-run second inning propelled Fremont to a 15-0 win in five innings over Lincoln High Tuesday. 

Phillips struck out 13 of the 21 batters he faces while walking and hitting a pair of batters and yielding two hits. 

The Tigers onslaught started with six of the first eight batters reaching on either a walk or hit by pitch. 

Three-straight hits at the tail end of the rally - a two-run double by Landon Mueller followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Ryan Winter and Jax Sorensen - capped the rally at 11 runs. 

An RBI double by Cal Janke, who finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI, pushed Fremont's lead to a dozen. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Ryan Winter capped his 3-for-4 afternoon with a bases loaded double, plating a pair in the top of the fifth. 

Fremont remains on the road Friday, traveling to Mount Michael. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News