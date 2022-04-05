Second inning rally allows Tigers to romp Lincoln High

Five shutout innings from Brant Phillips and an 11-run second inning propelled Fremont to a 15-0 win in five innings over Lincoln High Tuesday.
Phillips struck out 13 of the 21 batters he faces while walking and hitting a pair of batters and yielding two hits.
The Tigers onslaught started with six of the first eight batters reaching on either a walk or hit by pitch.
Three-straight hits at the tail end of the rally - a two-run double by Landon Mueller followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Ryan Winter and Jax Sorensen - capped the rally at 11 runs.
An RBI double by Cal Janke, who finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI, pushed Fremont's lead to a dozen.
Ryan Winter capped his 3-for-4 afternoon with a bases loaded double, plating a pair in the top of the fifth.
Fremont remains on the road Friday, traveling to Mount Michael. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.