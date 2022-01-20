Second quarter run by Lincoln Lutheran separates Crusdaers from Bergan

LINCOLN -A second quarter run by Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran put Class D-1 No. 2 Bergan in a hole the Knights couldn’t recover from in a 42-25 loss Thursday night.

“We’ve had a tough stretch right here,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “I told the girls don’t be happy with the outcome, but be happy with the effort. A game like tonight, yes we lost, but we got a whole lot better tonight than we did Monday even though we ended up with a win Monday.”

The opening half was a game of runs with the host Crusaders scoring the first six points.

Bergan closed the frame with a 9-0 run of their own to pull in front by three after a banked in triple from Adisyn Mendlik as time expired.

The Knights wouldn’t score again until 30 seconds remained in the half.

“We got stuck on the number nine for a long time,” Pribnow said. “When you are playing against a really good team that plays good defense, they put you in those situations.”

Lincoln Lutheran embarked on a 21-0 run over the course of seven minutes and 30 seconds of game time before Kaitlyn Mlnarik ended the run with a bucket in the paint.

The Crusaders outscored Bergan in the second quarter 22-2.

“We just didn’t take care of the ball,” Pribnow said. “It just came down to turnovers and easy run outs for them. ...They just played with a lot of confidence there in the second quarter and we couldn’t really take any of that away from them.”

The two sides were even in the second half with both sides adding 14 points to their tally.

Bergan chipping away a point off Lincoln Lutheran’s halftime lead with a three at the third quarter horn from Carlee Hapke.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the Knights is scoring with 11 points.

Bergan is 2-4 since the calendar turned to 2022 with all four losses coming against higher classification opponents and three against ranked foes.

The latest loss sinks their record to 10-5 on the year.

The Knights went through a similar stretch a year ago, going 3-6 in the month of January with all six loses coming in-a-row before bouncing back to take third in the state tournament.

Pribnow is optimistic that this season’s skid will bear similar fruits.

“Fortunately we have a handful of girls that have been through this before,” Pribnow said. “I think they all understand it’s a grind and we may get a couple loses in the month of January, but if we stick with it there is light at the end of the tunnel and we are going to be a good team because of it.”

Bergan returns to it’s home court at 6 p.m. Friday against Columbus Scotus (10-6).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0