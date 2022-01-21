 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Sellon's last second shot lifts Fremont to win over Lincoln Southeast

  • Updated
FRE_012222_FHS BBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Drew Sellon makes a pass during a Tigers home game. Sellon made a last second lay-up Thurday against Lincoln Southeast to lift Fremont past the Knights.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Senior Drew Sellon got off a shot in the final .5 seconds Thursday to complete Fremont's come from behind 38-37 win over Lincoln Southeast. 

It was the lone bucket for the night for Sellon, who finished with three points, completing a six-point comeback effort for Fremont. 

The Tigers trailed 31-25 with six minutes, 20 seconds remaining, but slowly whittled away at the deficit. 

A four-point play by Carter Sitnek cut the deficit to four, then four-straight points by Micah Moore brought the game to draw at 36-36. 

The tie would stand until the final 1.9 seconds. Southeast's Wade Voss was fouled going to the basket on the Knight's final play and converted one of two shots from the charity stripe, setting up Sellon's heroics. 

Offense was at a premium Thursday just one bucket was scored in the opening quarter, allowing Southeast to hold a 2-0 lead. 

Both the Tigers and Knights found their footing in the second frame, with Southeast pulling out to a 20-15 lead at the intermission. 



Sintek led Fremont in scoring with 13 points followed by nine from Mason Limbach, which included a banked three late in the fourth quarter to keep the Tigers within striking distance. 

Fremont (4-10) hosts Lincoln Southwest Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 14, but was moved due to inclement weather. 

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

