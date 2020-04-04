Senior Class Spotlight: Bergan Baseball

There was hope for a repeat of the success in 2020.

“I was just looking forward to being able to go out and play with all the kids I grew up with one last time and see what kind of damage we could do,” Sorensen said. “I felt like we were going to be a really good team.”

Bergan looked towards Gilfry, a regular in the Knights lineup a year ago, to be the spark for the Knights offense after a strong junior season.

“At the start of the spring, he really was at the bottom half of our lineup and by midsummer, he had worked himself up all the way to the lead-off spot and really was the catalyst for a lot of our offense,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.

Gilfry was one of the more experienced player in the class on what would have been a young roster.

“I was really looking forward to being that leader this year,” Gilfry said. “I definitely miss going to practice every day and seeing my teammates.”

Both Sorensen and Gilfry said that their trips state during the spring and summer last season were their favorite memories from high school baseball.

For now, only the spring portion of the baseball calendar is canceled, with the American Legion in a holding pattern as of March 25.