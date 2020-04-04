Senior Class Spotlight: Bergan Baseball

With the NSAA officially calling off the 2020 spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fremont Tribune wants to highlight the spring sports senior classes whose final season was cut short in our Senior Class Spotlight series.
If you know of a senior class from an area team that deserves recognition, email sports editor Randy Speer at RSpeer@fremonttribune.com.
This was supposed to be their year to lead. Following last year’s successes in both the spring and summer season led by a now-graduated senior class, the Fremont Bergan baseball 2020 senior class—made up by Jackson Gilfry, Spencer Sorensen, Jon Kment, Brady McManus, Kolbe Moore, Deven Brown, Quintin Rudder, Noah Show and Hunter Bacon—were set to take over the mantle and continue the momentum from the previous season.
“This was our year to go out and play,” Sorensen said. “The grades above us have been big senior classes. There hasn’t been a lot of room for underclassmen to play. That’s what really makes it sad is that this was our year to finally go out and see what we’ve got.”
A year ago, the Knights went 16-6 in the spring, recorded the school’s first-ever state-tournament wins, and was fourth in the final Omaha World-Herald’s Class A rankings. They followed that up by winning their first American Legion title in 73 years in the summertime.
There was hope for a repeat of the success in 2020.
“I was just looking forward to being able to go out and play with all the kids I grew up with one last time and see what kind of damage we could do,” Sorensen said. “I felt like we were going to be a really good team.”
Bergan looked towards Gilfry, a regular in the Knights lineup a year ago, to be the spark for the Knights offense after a strong junior season.
“At the start of the spring, he really was at the bottom half of our lineup and by midsummer, he had worked himself up all the way to the lead-off spot and really was the catalyst for a lot of our offense,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.
Gilfry was one of the more experienced player in the class on what would have been a young roster.
“I was really looking forward to being that leader this year,” Gilfry said. “I definitely miss going to practice every day and seeing my teammates.”
Both Sorensen and Gilfry said that their trips state during the spring and summer last season were their favorite memories from high school baseball.
For now, only the spring portion of the baseball calendar is canceled, with the American Legion in a holding pattern as of March 25.
The National American Legion Baseball Committee said in a press release that it “is strongly encouraging and recommending that American Legion departments put on hold all baseball activities (team meetings, tryouts, practices, etc.) until all restrictions have been lifted. The recommendation has the endorsement of the National Americanism Commission.”
Even with the chance of playing in the summer, missing out on their final spring season is tough on the Knights senior class.
“It’s actually really sad to me,” Sorenson said. “You work pretty much all your life up to this point for this season. This is what you work for, your senior season and it’s kind of sad to see it all go down the drain and not get to be able to go out one last time, especially for the kids who aren’t going to do anything in college.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.