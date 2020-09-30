Senior night packs extra punch for Fremont tennis

The Fremont tennis team celebrated its senior night Tuesday night during a home match with Bellevue West and despite the 7-2 loss to the Thunderbirds, the Tigers had plenty to celebrate.
The Tigers roster is a senior-heavy group with five of the six singles spots held by members of the Class of 2021 in Alex Bigsby, Shane Miller, Logan Schlautman, Alex Berry, Will Furnas in addition to Ryan Gallo, who plays at the No. 8 singles spot.
“They have meant a ton for the last couple years because a bunch of these seniors have worked their way up the ladder in the last two years,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “It’s going to be bittersweet seeing them go because we are going to be a very inexperienced team without these guys.”
All six seniors joined the Tigers ranks as freshman with Alex Bigsby taking over the No. 1 spot as a ninth grader and Miller also cracking the varsity ranks
“Most of them have played since they were little kids, so to see kids that have stuck with the sport for that long, it’s always fun,” Justin Bigsby said.
This senior night had a little extra punch to it with it marking the home stretch of the four-year father-son combination.
“Especially for me, with this group, so many of them I’ve known for so long because of my son being in their grade,” Justin Bigsby said. “I’ve seen a lot of their lives that even makes it even more special and a little bit more sad at the same time.”
The Bigsby family has seen a lot of success over the last four years with multiple trips down to Lincoln for the state tournament.
“It’s been a little up and down, mostly up for sure,” Alex Bigsby said. “He has been my coach my entire life, so it’s not like I’m not used to it. I am going to miss him when I go to college, that’s for sure.”
Both acknowledged the initial challenges of working out the kinks of a player-coach/father-son relationship.
“We had to learn how to coexist as coach and player and then once practice or a match was over, we had to coexist as dad and son,” Justin Bigsby said. “Freshman and sophomore year was challenging, definitely, but I think through sophomore year and junior year we figured it out.
“I know a lot better now how to coach my son than I used to just because we went through the trials and tribulations of doing this. This has been fun and I don’t regret it for a single moment at all.”
Fremont will start some of its postseason play Friday in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at the Woods Center in Lincoln.
