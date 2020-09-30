Senior night packs extra punch for Fremont tennis

The Fremont tennis team celebrated its senior night Tuesday night during a home match with Bellevue West and despite the 7-2 loss to the Thunderbirds, the Tigers had plenty to celebrate.

The Tigers roster is a senior-heavy group with five of the six singles spots held by members of the Class of 2021 in Alex Bigsby, Shane Miller, Logan Schlautman, Alex Berry, Will Furnas in addition to Ryan Gallo, who plays at the No. 8 singles spot.

“They have meant a ton for the last couple years because a bunch of these seniors have worked their way up the ladder in the last two years,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “It’s going to be bittersweet seeing them go because we are going to be a very inexperienced team without these guys.”

All six seniors joined the Tigers ranks as freshman with Alex Bigsby taking over the No. 1 spot as a ninth grader and Miller also cracking the varsity ranks

“Most of them have played since they were little kids, so to see kids that have stuck with the sport for that long, it’s always fun,” Justin Bigsby said.

This senior night had a little extra punch to it with it marking the home stretch of the four-year father-son combination.