COLUMBUS -- First State Bank recovered from giving up an unearned run in the first inning and went on to defeat Norfolk 7-1 Friday in the opening round of the A-6 district tournament at Pawnee Park.
FSB starter Mitchell Glause was solid. He allowed four hits, walked five and struck out six in six innings of work. Jackson Gilfry worked a 1-2-3 inning of relief.
Norfolk jumped to a 1-0 advantage in the first. Dylan Rodgers walked and stole second before scoring on a throwing error. The lead, though, didn't last long.
Gilfry singled and moved to second on Eli Herink's ground out. Austin Callahan walked before a Norfolk error on a ball hit by Dillon Dix allowed Gilfry to score and sent Callahan to third.
After a strikeout, Dix stole second. Glause put FSB ahead for good with a RBI single. After Glause stole second, a Norfolk throwing error on a ball hit by Brody Sintek allowed two more runs to score.
It stayed 4-1 until the fourth when Herink's single scored Dawson Glause and Gilfry.
The Seniors tacked on their final run in the fifth when Mitchell Glause scampered home on a wild pitch.
Rodgers took the loss. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five. Jared Ertzner worked the sixth. He walked two, but escaped damage thanks to a double play.
Gilfry, Eli Herink, Austin Callahan, Nick Herink, Michell Glause, Donnie Mueller and Dawson Glause had one single apiece for FSB.
Brett O'Brien led Norfolk with two hits. Rodgers and Wil Fischer had one hit each.
The win improves FSB to 24-6. The Seniors will face the loser of Friday night's opening-round game between Columbus and Waverly at 4 Saturday afternoon. Norfolk drops down to an elimination game at 1 p.m.