OMAHA -- An early deficit didn't do anything to hinder First State Bank's quest for the championship of the Ames Street Bash on Sunday.
The Seniors trailed Bennington 2-0 after three innings, but rallied to record a 9-2 win.
"We had a solid weekend of baseball out of our kids," FSB coach Jeff Hayden said.
After picking up two wins on Friday, the Seniors beat Omaha North 9-3 and Lincoln High 15-1 on Saturday. That set up the championship game.
"We played solid defense all weekend, had good pitching and had some guys step up and really compete in some roles they have never been asked to fulfill before," Hayden said.
Austin Callahan started on the mound in the championship game. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks in two innings. He also struck out two. Eli Herink got the win. He didn't allow a hit in five innings of work and walked three.
Callahan homered, doubled and singled to lead the Seniors' offensive attack. He also knocked in three runs and scored three times. Herink had two hits, scored twice and stole a base.
Jackson Gilfry, Donnie Mueller, Dillon Dix and Brody Sintek had one hit each. Sintek, Dix and Gilfry also had one RBI each with the latter stealing two bases.
The Seniors scored three times in the fourth to take the lead for good. They added two in the fifth and four more in the seventh.
Against North, Mitchell Glause worked six innings to get the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out three. Brennan Callahan allowed one run and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Nick Herink led the Seniors with a double and two singles. He also knocked in three RBI. Dawson Glause tripled and singled while Eli Herink singled twice. Austin Callahan had a triple while Brennan Callahan and Gilfry had one single each.
FSB made quick work of Lincoln High by winning in four innings due to run rule.
The Seniors led 2-1 after one inning before scoring 13 times in the third.
Dawson Glause worked one inning as the starter and allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk. Brennan Callahan threw three innings of hitless relief. He struck out four.
Donnie Mueller had a double, two singles and four RBI to lead FSB. Gilfry and Mitchell Glause had two singles each. Dix had a double while Austin Callahan, Eli Herink, Sintek and Will Menking had one hit apiece. Dix, Austin Callahan, Gilfry and Sintek knocked in two runs each.
The Seniors will face Lincoln Southeast at 7:30 Tuesday night at Den Hartog Field.