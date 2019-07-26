Austin Callahan, Brody Sintek, Dillon Dix and their First State Bank teammates made some history this season for Fremont baseball.
For the first time ever, the Fremont Bergan high school team and the FSB Legion team qualified for their respective state tournaments in the same year. First State will face Omaha Creighton Prep at 10 Saturday morning at Jurgensen Park in the opening round of the Class A American Division Playoffs.
“We briefly talked at the beginning of the summer that the team had the opportunity to do that,” FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. “I told the kids they had an opportunity to go out and make some history. That is something that doesn’t happen very often. It was a goal of ours to get back to state, especially after some of the success we had in the spring state tournament. They can say for the rest of their lives that they were the team that was able to do that.”
FSB, 27-7, used a familiar recipe from the spring to duplicate its success in the summer. Sintek, 9-0, led a talented pitching staff that also included Dillon Dix, Dawson Glause and Mitchell Glause. The latter won two games in the A-6 district tournament, including a 6-0 gem against Gretna in the final. Callahan has led an offense that has executed timely hitting and the team’s defense has been solid.
The Seniors, though, have added another piece to their arsenal: a running game.
“We’ve been much more aggressive,” Hayden said. “I honestly looked at it as a mistake I made in the spring of not cutting these guys loose and letting them be aggressive on the bases. That has been a big part of (our success).”
Hayden has given his team, including speedsters Jackson Gilfry, Donnie Mueller and the Glause boys, the green light.
“We had weekends where we’d have four games and we’d say, ‘OK, let’s steal 20 bags this weekend,’” Hayden said. “If a guy gets thrown out, he gets thrown out, but I think our aggressive approach has been a plus to our offensive strategy.”
Gilfry has added an offensive component this summer.
“Jack came in this spring and the first couple of games he was starting JV for us,” Hayden said. “We put him on varsity because he was hitting so well. He was hitting in the No. 9 hole all spring.”
A talk with one of his players sparked Hayden to alter the lineup during the Legion season and move Gilfry to the lead-off spot.
“I give Dillon Dix credit for this,” Hayden said. “We were talking before a ball game one day and he asked me if I had ever considered having Jack hit lead off. I told him I had thought about it a little bit, but not much in depth. I gave it a shot and ever since Jack has done very well hitting lead off for us.”
Catcher Nick Herink wasn’t part of the Bergan team that played at state in the spring. He came back from college and has done most of the work behind the plate.
“He has caught a lot of innings and handled our pitching staff very well,” Hayden said. “He is a very vocal kind of player and a very vocal leader. Nick and Jack have both had great summers for us and have been big parts of our success.”
The American Division features the district champions while the National Division — in Kearney — features the runner-up teams. Hayden believes there isn’t a clear-cut favorite at Prep.
“In my opinion, it is wide open,” he said. “I feel like we’ll go out and play as hard as we can and do things we have to do to win. When a tournament is wide open like that — much like our district was — it is a lot of fun to be part of it. When you look at it, just about every team has a legitimate shot to win it.”
That includes FSB as well as the Seniors’ first-round opponent.
“Prep will be well-coached and will play hard,” Hayden said. “They will be fundamentally sound and they’ll be playing in their own park. It will be a fun game and I’m looking forward to playing a team that has been a traditional power over the years.”
After losing 3-0 to Columbus on Saturday, FSB bounced back to win three-straight games to capture the A-6 championship. That type of resiliency can only help at state.
“Our kids don’t panic and they haven’t all year,” Hayden said. “A lot of these guys will be playing in their third state tournament at the varsity level. It is nice to have that experience. I’ll tell them before (Saturday’s game) that we’ve been here before and that we’ve also played pressure baseball before.”
State Schedule
AMERICAN DIVISION
At Creighton Prep
Saturday’s games
Game 4—Creighton Prep vs. Fremont, 10 a.m.
Game 3—Hastings vs. Millard South, 4 p.m.
Game 2—Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn South, 1 p.m.
Game 1—Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln North Star (Anderson Ford), 7 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Game 5—Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6—Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7—Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8—Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday’s games
Game 9—Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 10—Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 11—Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Game 12—Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 13—Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
Game 14—Teams TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)