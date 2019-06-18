First State Bank's bats were quiet for four innings Monday night, but the Seniors rallied to stay undefeated.
First State scored all of its runs in the fourth inning to knock off Empire Netting and Fencing (Waverly) 4-2 at Schilke Field. The victory moves the Seniors to 11-0.
"Offensively, we struggled early to adjust, but we got some big at-bats and pushed runs across in the fifth," First State coach Jeff Hayden said.
Waverly scored a pair of runs off winning pitcher Brody Sintek in the third inning, but were silenced the rest of the way.
"Brody was sharp again tonight and other than the third, he dictated and controlled at-bats," Hayden said.
Kaleb Carrillo had a double and scored a run for Waverly. Rhett Jordon singled, scored a run and drove in one.
Sintek threw a complete game and allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
In the fifth, Mitchell Glause and Donnie Mueller had one RBI apiece while Dillon Dix had a two-run single to put FSB ahead for good.
Nick Herink led the Seniors with a double and a single. Jackson Gilfry, Glause and Brennan Callahan had a single and a run scored apiece. Dawson Glause scored a run.
The Seniors were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Tuesday night against Gretna, but the games were postponed due to rain.