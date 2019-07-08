Omaha Westside (KB Building Services) defeated Fremont First State Bank 4-0 in the championship game of the Elkhorn Wood Bat Classic Sunday in Elkhorn.
Jackson Gilfry suffered the loss in relief for FSB going 2 1/3 innings. Brody Sintek got the start and went 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.
KB Building Services ended with five hits and Fremont had four. Aidan Jackson led Westside at the plate with a two-run double in the top of the sixth to break the scoreless tie.
Cole Payton tossed a three-hitter in six innings of work for KB Building Services (35-4).
FSB won three straight to reach the title game. Fremont defeated Elkhorn High 6-5 on Friday night and then shut out Millard Sox 7-0 and defeated Elkhorn South 4-1 on Saturday.
Fremont built a 5-0 lead after batting in the top of the second. Elkhorn, though, added two runs in the bottom of the second and another in the fourth to pull to within 5-3. FSB scored a crucial run in the fifth and final inning to lead 6-3. Elkhorn scored two in the bottom of the fifth but that's all they would get.
Gilfry and Dillon Dix led Fremont at the plate with two hits apiece. Gilfry added an RBI while Eli Herink drove in a run and Dawson Glause hit an RBI single.
Dix got the win going 4 2/3 innings allowing 10 hits and walked three to go with four strikeouts.
“It was a solid team win," FSB coach Jeff Hayden said. "Dillon battled and we had solid at-bats all game long and ran the bases well.”
Mitchell Glause earned the shutout win over the Millard Sox with a complete-game five-hitter. He allowed three walks and struck out four.
“Mitchell had a dominant outing for us," Hayden said. "He had great command and executed pitches all game long.”
Herink, Austin Callahan and Donnie Mueller ended with two hits apiece. Callahan hit a double and ended the game with two RBI. Dix and Sintek also had a hit in the win.
“Donnie has continued to swing the bat very well and has done an excellent job applying pressure on defenses with his speed,” Hayden said.
Fremont needed just six hits to beat Elkhorn South. Mitchell Glause led FSB with two hits and two RBI and also added three stolen bases. Gilfry, Herink, Callahan and Mueller also hit singles for Fremont.
Dawson Glause got the win with seven strikeouts through six innings. He allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks.
“Dawson picked up where his brother left off on the mound from game 1 and threw very well," Hayden said. "We played very well defensively and have really run the bases well all weekend.”
Fremont (19-6) hosts the Millard Sox at 7:30 Wednesday night before hosting Columbus for a doubleheader at 5 and 7:30 Thursday night.
“Solid team win tonight, Dillon battled, we had solid at bats all game long and ran the bases well.”