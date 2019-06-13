Donnie Mueller put the finishing touches on First State Bank's 10th win of the season on Wednesday night.
Mueller's single scored Mitchell Glause in the bottom of the sixth to give the Seniors an 11-3 win over Carpetland (Lincoln East) at Schilke Field. The game was called after Glause crossed the plate due to the run rule.
The Seniors collected seven hits off the four Carpetland pitchers. Starter Carson Kasl only lasted two innings and surrendered six runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks. He also struck out four.
FSB struck for one run in the first inning and five more in the second. The lead grew to 9-0 after three.
East's defense also helped the Seniors. Carpetland committed six errors while FSB played an error-free game.
Brennan Callahan had one hit and three RBI to spark First State. Mueller scored a pair of runs, singled and knocked in two. Third baseman Brody Sintek went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a RBI.
Austin Callahan and Eli Herink had one hit and one RBI apiece. Jackson Gilfry had one hit and scored twice. Will Menking had a single while Glause scored three times and stole a base. Spencer Sorensen also scored a run.
Dillon Dix, who knocked in a run, got the win. He worked all six innings and allowed four hits and six walks while striking out two.
Brady Bell led Carpetland's attack with two singles.
First State is off for the weekend, but the Seniors will host Waverly in a doubleheader starting at 5:30 Monday night at Schilke. On Tuesday, FSB hosts Gretna at 7:30 p.m.