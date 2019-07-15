The First State Bank Seniors closed the door on their regular season Sunday by defeating Lincoln Southeast 11-3 at Schilke Fields.
The win improves the Seniors to 23-6 heading into the A-6 district tournament on July 19-23 in Columbus.
Winning pitcher Dillon Dix fired four innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out one. At the dish, he knocked in two runs while reaching base three times. Dawson Glause and Jackson Gilfry tossed the final two innings for Fremont with Gilfry also having a solid 2-for-3 day at the plate.
Fremont’s 11 runs came via Dix, Austin Callahan, and Mitchell Glause who all drove in two runs. Nick Herink and Quinten Rudder knocked in one apiece while Donnie Mueller drove in three, including two on a double in the bottom of the sixth that ended the game via the eight-run rule.
“It felt really good to come through in a big spot for the guys there at the end of the game,” Mueller said. “I had struggled up until that at-bat during the game so it was great to be able to come through. It also gave me some confidence heading into the district tournament and ended the day on a good note.”
FSB coach Jeff Hayden commended the team’s success throughout the regular season but reiterated the team’s end goal is getting to the state tournament and finishing the year strong. He also feels believes his team’s hot play could help them in a difficult district.
“Our pitching and defense have been great all summer as well as our base running with us stealing right around 80 bases so far. We’ve also been reading balls and taking the extra base. We have gotten really hot and stayed hot which can often be the difference when you are playing good teams,” Hayden said. “But again, our goal was not to just have a good regular season but to win a district tournament and play in a state tournament. We will be playing a district in which all six teams are quality teams but the way we have been playing could really be the difference.”
Meanwhile for Lincoln Southeast, starter Colbey Daffer struggled giving up seven runs on 10 hits in five innings of work with Brogan Zegues and Eric Heldenbrand also pitching. Southeast got its runs off the bats of Heldenbrand, who drove in two with run-scoring singles, and Reid Stutzman ,who drove in a run with a single of his own.
FSB is the top seed for the tournament at Pawnee Park. The Seniors will face sixth-seeded Norfolk at 1 p.m. Friday. Second-seeded Gretna will play fifth-seeded Grand Island at 4 while the third-seeded hosts will play No. 4 Waverly at 7.
A win in the opener puts FSB against the loser of Columbus vs. Waverly. A loss puts the Seniors in an elimination game against the loser of Gretna vs. Grand Island.