Seven Knights earn spots at state meet

LOUISVILLE - Bergan will have seven athletes in eight events after a strong showing at the Class C-3 district meet Thursday in Louisville.

The Knights claimed a district runner-up team title with 103 points behind only Bishop Neumann, who finished with 133.

Koa McIntyre ran his fastest 100m of the year, clocking in at 11.08 to claim the district crown. He came back to win the 200m in the 22.72 as the lone runner under 23 seconds.

The junior also anchored the Knights 4x100m team - Chris Pinales, Cooper Weitzel and Kade McIntyre - to a 44.35 to claim the district crown with a time of 44.35, winning the event by .05 seconds.

Shea Gossett will cap his Knight career off at the state meet, earning a spot in both the long jump and the triple jump with a pair of second place finishes.

The senior cleared 41’10 ¼” in the triple jump and landed a 20’ 5 ½” in the long jump.

Owen Pruss had to battle to claim the district championship in the pole vault, clearing 11’5” on his first attempt to secure his spot at state.

Carson Ortmeier matched his best throw of the season in the shot put to finish runner-up in the event with a heave of 49’5”.