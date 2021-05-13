Seven Knights earn spots at state meet

LOUISVILLE - Bergan will have seven athletes in eight events after a strong showing at the Class C-3 district meet Thursday in Louisville.
The Knights claimed a district runner-up team title with 103 points behind only Bishop Neumann, who finished with 133.
Koa McIntyre ran his fastest 100m of the year, clocking in at 11.08 to claim the district crown. He came back to win the 200m in the 22.72 as the lone runner under 23 seconds.
The junior also anchored the Knights 4x100m team - Chris Pinales, Cooper Weitzel and Kade McIntyre - to a 44.35 to claim the district crown with a time of 44.35, winning the event by .05 seconds.
Shea Gossett will cap his Knight career off at the state meet, earning a spot in both the long jump and the triple jump with a pair of second place finishes.
The senior cleared 41’10 ¼” in the triple jump and landed a 20’ 5 ½” in the long jump.
Owen Pruss had to battle to claim the district championship in the pole vault, clearing 11’5” on his first attempt to secure his spot at state.
Carson Ortmeier matched his best throw of the season in the shot put to finish runner-up in the event with a heave of 49’5”.
Ortmeier will also be pulling double duty at state, finishing second in the discus with a throw of 136’10”.
In both events, he led for the majority of the time before being passed on the final throw of the day.
The top two individuals and top relay team from each district advance to state with the six fastest non-medalist times earn at-large bids in the individual events and the seven fastest non-medalist relays receive a spot at state.
At time of publication, the at-large bids had not been tabulated. Check fremonttribune.com for further updates.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik just missed an automatic qualification in the 800m, finishing third in 2:25.37.
Cooper Weitzel also put together a third place finish in the 300m hurdles, finishing .33 seconds back of second place with a time of 42.64.
Kade McIntyre had a fourth place finish in the 200m, clocking in at 23.92 while Pinales logged a 11.53 in the 100m to finish fourth.
The Class C state meet is set to begin Friday, May 21, in Omaha.
North Bend Central
The North Bend Central girls team compiled 127 points to finish as district runner-up behind Bishop Neumann's 134 points.
Ally Pojar will return to the state meet in the high jump, finishing in second with a final height of 5’0.
Anna Halladay won the girls discus with a throw of 118’6” - over 10 feet better than the rest of the field.
Kaitlyn Emanuel earned a runner-up finish in the long jump with a leap of 16’ 7 ¼” and also had a third place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 34' 2 1/4".
She also won the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.60 and finished just off the pace in 200m, claiming third in 27.46.
Madison Bishop won the girls pole vault with a final height of 8’4”.
The Lady Tigers 4x800m squad of Hannah Williams, Pojar, Alexa Bourek and Sydney Emanuel bested the field by eight seconds to win the event with a time of 10:07.01.
Sydney Emanual also qualified as an individual, winning the 800m in 2:22.42.
In the 4x400m, Pojar, Josie Cleveringa, Williams and Sydney Emanuel beat the field by eight seconds with a time of 4:14.19 to reach the state meet.
The 4x100m crew of Natalie Knapp, Cierra Kluthe, Mya Kirschenmann and Cleveringa was .37 seconds shy of earning an automatic bid, finishing second behind Raymond Central with a time of 52.10.
Colin Rhynalds secured a spot at state with a 16.20 in the 110m hurdles.
Jordan Settles edged out teammate Noah Post for the second automatic spot in the pole vault. Both cleared 11'5", but Settles advanced on jumps.